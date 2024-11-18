PKL 2024 live score updates: Telugu vs Haryana at 8 PM; Bengaluru to take on U Mumba at 9 PM

Business Standard

Matchday 31 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will have the Telugu Titans take on the Haryana Steelers in the first match today at the Noida Indoor Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will see the Bengaluru Bulls take on U Mumba. All teams in action today are high in the race for the playoffs and will aim to take one step closer to the next stage of qualification.
 
PKL 2024 first match on November 18: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers 
In the first match of the night, the Telugu Titans will take on table-toppers Haryana Steelers in one of the most anticipated matches of the season as Pawan Sehrawat goes toe-to-toe with Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh. Haryana Steelers are on a winning run at the moment and will aim to extend their streak in Noida on Monday.
 
Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers playing 7: 
Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Ankit, Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Manjeet, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik 
Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh  Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here
 
PKL 2024 second match on November 18: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba 
In the second match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with U Mumba in the hope of finally securing their third win of the season after back-to-back losses. Their star raider, Pardeep Narwal, is back and will try to add five more points to the Bulls’ tally. On the other hand, Sunil Kumar’s U Mumba will hope to get back to winning ways after losing their last game against the Thalaivas and boost their semifinal qualification chances.
 
Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba playing 7: 
Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Pardeep Narwal (C), Nitin Rawal, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Akshit Dhull, Surinder Singh/Lucky Kumar, Parteek 
U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chavan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details 
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 November 18 matches live in India.
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details 
PKL 2024 November 18 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
 
7:30 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Probable playing 7 for the second match

Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Pardeep Narwal (C), Nitin Rawal, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Akshit Dhull, Surinder Singh/Lucky Kumar, Parteek
 
U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chavan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir
7:18 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Probable playing 7 for the first match

Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Ankit, Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Manjeet, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik
 
Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
7:04 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of PKL 2024 November 18 matches; in the first match today, Telugu Titans will take on the Haryana Steelers, while the second clash of the day will see the Bengaluru Bulls take on U Mumba. Which two teams will walk out victorious after tonight? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

