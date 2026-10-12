LTTS launches AI-native manufacturing lab in India, plans US facility

Engineering research and development (ER&D) company L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Monday announced the launch of its maiden AI-native Engineering Intelligence (EI) Lab for digital manufacturing in India, showcasing AI-native manufacturing, digital twins and autonomous systems working together across lifecycles as companies increase their focus on physical AI.

The laboratory, built on Siemens and Nvidia technologies, will demonstrate LTTS’ engineering intelligence charter across the manufacturing shop floor, with a focus on warehouses, distribution and supply chains, where artificial intelligence can automate more operations and improve productivity.

“AI is right now used in the area of application engineering, but I believe that the physical assets, whether it be on the edge of the product or it be on the shop floor and manufacturing, will actually be a lot bigger than what enterprise AI is today. So the intent of creating this lab, which is actually dealing with discrete manufacturing use cases at this stage, is to actually expand that discrete and process manufacturing,” said Amit Chadha, chief executive officer and managing director, LTTS.

The laboratory is built around four capability pillars — manufacturing intelligence, AI-native factory, operations AI and autonomy, and EIOne.

EIOne is LTTS’ platform that brings together more than 100 engineering intelligence solutions and agentic AI swarms into a single governed ecosystem.

“AI is transforming how manufacturers design, simulate and operate the factories of the future,” said Vishal Dhupar, managing director for South Asia at Nvidia.

“The EI Lab, combining Nvidia technologies spanning hardware, software and world models and LTTS’ deep engineering expertise, gives manufacturers a practical environment to explore and validate AI-driven, simulation-first approaches to industrial transformation.”

LTTS said it currently has around four clients in the physical AI segment, with two in North America and two in Europe.

The company also plans to establish a similar laboratory in the US by the end of the current financial year.

While Chadha did not disclose the specific investment involved in setting up the lab or the number of people who will work there, he said LTTS spends about 2 per cent of its revenue on internal research and development.

“We spend about 2 per cent on internal ER&D efforts, setting up labs, training people, building assets. So that is what we are leveraging here,” he added.

Physical AI is emerging as a major technology theme aimed at enabling AI systems to better understand and reason about the physical world.

Its potential applications span robotics, simulation, product design, manufacturing and other real-world use cases.