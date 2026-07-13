Satya Nadella coins 'Reverse Information Paradox', flags AI risks

As enterprises race to adopt artificial intelligence (AI), they risk giving away their most valuable proprietary knowledge, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, while coining a new term, "The Reverse Information Paradox."

Taking to X, Nadella on Sunday said that in the age of AI, people essentially pay for intelligence twice: "once with money, and again with something even more valuable: the proprietary knowledge," which people must reveal to make that intelligence useful.

"The better you want the model to perform, the more of that knowledge you have to feed it!" he added.

Nadella cited Nobel Prize-winning economist Kenneth Arrow's “Information Paradox,” which argues that the value of information is unknown to a buyer until it is revealed, but once it is disclosed, the buyer has effectively acquired it without paying for it.

He said AI has created the reverse problem, where buyers must disclose their own proprietary knowledge to make AI systems useful.

Explaining the Reverse Information Paradox, the Microsoft CEO said that as enterprises continue using AI models over time, the information asymmetry becomes increasingly skewed. The seller learns more and more about the buyer through prompts, interactions and usage, while the buyer learns very little about what the seller is learning in return.

In Arrow's paradox, patents solve one aspect: they let an inventor disclose an idea without simply giving it away, Nadella wrote, adding, "The Reverse Information Paradox needs its own equivalent."

The issue goes beyond data privacy, said Nadella, as he explained, "Models learn from exhaust, the prompts people write, the tools agents use, and especially the corrections people make when the model is wrong. Every correction is distilled into institutional know-how. It's the kind of knowledge a competitor could never buy, and the kind that leaks almost imperceptibly: trace by trace, correction by correction, eval by eval," he explained.

"In consuming intelligence, you are creating intelligence. And what you create should belong to you."

Nadella further argued that while AI developers should be allowed to train models on publicly available data, the current practice of restricting customers from distilling models while allowing providers to learn from customer interactions creates a one-sided flow of learning. If this continues, he said, the economic value generated by AI will increasingly accrue to the owners of AI infrastructure rather than the enterprises creating the underlying knowledge.

"That is why enterprises need a real trust boundary for their human capital and token capital to compound. It is where an organisation’s data, traces, evals, adapted weights, and memory accumulate and improve together," he added.

To address the Reverse Information Paradox, Nadella outlined five principles for enterprises adopting AI: retaining control over their data and institutional knowledge, building private learning environments, avoiding dependence on a single AI model, optimising costs through flexible AI infrastructure, and creating a continuous learning loop that compounds the value of their AI investments.