EPS 2026 brings 5 key pension changes for EPF members: Here's what changed

The government has notified the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 2026 under the Code on Social Security, 2020, bringing the pension framework in line with the new Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) scheme while retaining most of the existing pension structure.

Although existing members will continue under the new regime without any fresh enrolment, the scheme introduces several operational changes that could affect how and when members receive benefits.

Among the biggest changes is a stricter rule for withdrawal benefits. Under the new framework, eligible members leaving employment may have to wait up to 36 months before becoming eligible to claim withdrawal benefits, a move aimed at encouraging long-term participation in the pension system.

The scheme also sets a timeline for pension claim settlements, formally recognises the higher pension option within the law and aligns several provisions with the EPF Scheme, 2026.

What is EPS and who is covered?

The EPS is administered by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and provides a monthly pension to eligible employees working in the organised sector after retirement.

Employees who are covered under the EPF system automatically become part of the pension scheme, subject to the applicable eligibility conditions. The scheme also covers members who migrated from the earlier Family Pension Scheme and continues until a member reaches the prescribed retirement age.

The EPS, 2026 does not replace the pension system altogether. Instead, it updates the legal framework under the Social Security Code while preserving many of the provisions that members are already familiar with.

Withdrawal benefits become more restrictive

The most significant change relates to withdrawal benefits.

Under the earlier Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995, eligible members exiting employment could claim withdrawal benefits, subject to the prescribed conditions. Under the new EPS, 2026, members generally cannot access these benefits immediately after leaving employment.

Instead, the scheme provides that withdrawal benefits can be claimed only after:

• Completion of a 36-month waiting period from the last contribution due date; or

• Reaching the age of superannuation, whichever occurs earlier.

This change is intended to discourage early withdrawals and strengthen the long-term objective of providing retirement income rather than short-term cash payouts.

For employees who frequently change jobs or leave the organised sector, this provision could delay access to pension-related funds compared with the earlier framework.

Existing EPS members will continue automatically

The transition to the new scheme is expected to be smooth for existing subscribers.

Members already covered under the earlier EPS do not need to submit fresh applications or enrol again. Their membership will automatically continue under EPS, 2026.

This means existing pension contributions, service records and accumulated benefits will continue without interruption, reducing the administrative burden for employees and employers.

Higher pension option gets statutory backing

One of the noteworthy legal changes is the inclusion of the higher pension option within the scheme itself.

The higher pension option had gained prominence after various court rulings and subsequent EPFO implementation. Under EPS, 2026, this provision has now been explicitly incorporated into the notified scheme, providing statutory recognition for eligible members who have exercised the option in accordance with prescribed rules.

While the eligibility conditions remain unchanged, the explicit inclusion is expected to provide greater legal clarity.

Pension claims to be processed faster

The new scheme also introduces a defined timeline for settling pension claims.

Under EPS, 2026, pension claims are required to be processed within 20 days. If the authorities fail to meet the prescribed timeline, the framework provides for accountability and possible interest implications.

For retirees, this could reduce uncertainty and improve the efficiency of pension disbursement, particularly in cases where delays have historically been a concern.

Other changes in the new scheme

Apart from the major provisions, EPS, 2026 also introduces a few structural updates:

• The damages framework has been aligned with the EPF Scheme, 2026 to create greater consistency across social security laws.

• The method of calculating pensionable salary remains unchanged. Pensionable salary will continue to be based on the average monthly wages earned during the last 60 months of eligible service immediately before leaving the scheme.

What EPF members should know

For most employees, EPS, 2026 does not alter the basic pension formula or require any fresh compliance. Existing members will continue under the new framework automatically.

However, the introduction of a three-year waiting period for withdrawal benefits marks a significant policy shift and may influence retirement planning for employees who leave covered employment before becoming eligible for a pension.

At the same time, statutory recognition of the higher pension option, a mandatory 20-day claim settlement timeline and closer alignment with the EPF Scheme indicate the government's attempt to modernise pension administration while preserving the core features of the existing pension system.