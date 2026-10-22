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ShopOS launches Sloosh.ai creative platform for AI images, videos and reels

Backed by Binny Bansal's 3STATE Ventures, ShopOS has opened its AI creative engine to global users, offering tools for product imagery, videos, reels and creator-style content.

Bengaluru-based ShopOS has launched Sloosh.ai, an AI-powered platform for creating product images, videos and other visual content.

Bengaluru-based ShopOS has launched Sloosh.ai, an AI-powered platform for creating product images, videos and other visual content.| Image: Company's Website

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 9:40 PM IST

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Bengaluru-based AI company ShopOS on Thursday announced the launch of AI creative platform Sloosh.ai, which turns ideas, photos and videos into product imagery, visual scenes, reels and creator-style clips. The company had earlier raised $20 million from Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal’s 3STATE Ventures.
 
Sloosh runs on the same image and video orchestration engine ShopOS uses to produce content for Indian and international brands. ShopOS combines AI agents, reusable workflows and human experts to deliver creative outcomes with the speed and cost advantages of AI, while maintaining quality and consistency.
 
With Sloosh, the company is making this creative engine accessible to agency teams, in-house brand teams, founders, small businesses, video editors, artists, filmmakers, photographers and creators worldwide. It is currently available to everyone worldwide at sloosh.ai.
 
 
Sloosh MCP connects the platform to AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Cursor. Users can tap into Sloosh’s templates without leaving the assistant they already use. Sloosh is also launching an Adobe After Effects plugin, with more integrations planned.
 
“For the last few years, we’ve been producing content for some of the biggest fashion and retail brands with an engine that combines AI workflows and human experts. It has now become good enough that it shouldn’t stay inside ShopOS. Sloosh is for anyone with an idea, whether you’re a creator, a designer, a founder or a maker,” said Ajay P V, co-founder of ShopOS.
 
“Great creative work is a process, not a prompt. Spaces make that process reusable, so you can run it at scale, fork it, improve it and share it. We want to build Sloosh alongside the creators who use it every day,” said Sai Krishna V K, another co-founder of ShopOS.
 

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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 9:40 PM IST