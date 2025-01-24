Business Standard

Acer launches Aspire 3 budget laptop for students: Price, specs, and more

Priced at Rs 15,990 onwards, the new Acer Aspire 3 laptop features an 11.6-inch LED-backlit HD display and features a sleek portable design

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwanese electronics brand Acer has launched its Aspire 3 budget laptop in India. Powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, the laptop features a sleek and lightweight design for portability and versatility. The company said that the device is aimed at students and budget-conscious users who require a reliable solution for everyday computing tasks.
 
"It combines power, portability, and affordability, making it the perfect laptop for students, young professionals, and anyone seeking dependable performance in a compact design," said Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India.
 
Acer Aspire 3: Price and availability
 
Priced at Rs 15,990 onwards, the new Acer Aspire 3 laptop is now available in India through the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
 
 
Acer Aspire 3: Details

The Acer Aspire 3 features an 11.6-inch LED-backlit display with HD resolution. Powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, the laptop features Intel UHD Graphics which enables smooth video playback, multitasking, and more. The laptop comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and is expandable up to 16GB. Additionally, storage options available on the Aspire 3 range from 128GB to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD.
Designed with portability in mind, the Aspire 3 boasts a 16.8mm sleek profile and a lightweight construction of around 1kg. Despite its compact design, the laptop offers multiple ports for connectivity such as USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a Micro SD card reader. The Acer Aspire 3 also features a 720p HD webcam and a dual stereo speaker system. Additionally, the laptop features a Microsoft Precision-certified touchpad with multi-gesture support.
 
Acer Aspire 3: Specifications
  • Display: 11.6-inch LED-backlit display, HD resolution
  • Processor: Intel Celeron N4500
  • RAM: 8GB DDR4 (expandable up to 16GB)
  • Storage: 128GB to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Ports: USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1x USB Type-C port, 1x HDMI port, Micro SD card reader
  • Webcam: 720p HD
  • Speaker: Stereo

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

