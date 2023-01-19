Apple expands Advanced Data Protection option globally with iOS 16.3 update

-
ALSO READ
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8-bn Q2 loss as stock holdings tumble
Apple reportedly working on new external monitors with in-house chip
AMD unveils 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors for modern data centres: Details
Google's client-side encryption for Gmail enters beta
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys stock worth $4.1 bn in TSMC
-
Apple has announced that it is expanding its Advanced Data Protection option for users globally.
Beginning with iOS 16.3, the security feature will allow users to enable end-to-end encryption for a variety of additional iCloud data categories, including Photos, Notes, Voice Memos, Messages backups, device backups, and more, reports MacRumors.
iOS 16.3 is currently in beta and is expected to be released to the public next week.
Advanced Data Protection first launched in the US in December with iOS 16.2.
Moreover, Advanced Data Protection is intended to maintain end-to-end encryption for most shared iCloud content, as long as all participants have Advanced Data Protection enabled, including iCloud Shared Photo Library, iCloud Drive shared folders, and shared Notes, according to the report.
Apple, on the other hand, claims that iWork collaboration, the Shared Albums feature in Photos, and sharing content with "anyone with a link" do not support Advanced Data Protection.
Meanwhile, Apple will reportedly roll out its HomeKit architecture in the iOS 16.3 beta.
Last month, the iPhone maker removed the option to upgrade Homekit to the new architecture, following the users' reports that the update was not working properly.
However, now, it seems that the company is preparing to try it again for the upcoming operating system updates.
--IANS
shs/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 14:58 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU