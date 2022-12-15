JUST IN
Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Know deals, discounts, bank offers
Why is nuclear fusion in the news?
Year in review: Nord Buds to OPPO Enco M32, best budget earphones of 2022
Google Docs rolls out canvas feature to display code with code blocks
Music streaming app Spotify to bid farewell to several of its audio shows
India among top 3 nations where IoT malwares originated in 2022: Microsoft
Apple to allow alternative app stores on iPhones in European Union
Delhi, Mumbai among 50 towns to have 5G services: Devusinh Chauhan
Samsung transfers some patents in US to Huawei under cross-licensing deal
OPPO announces OHealth H1, MariSilicon Y, and Air Glass 2 at Inno Day 2022
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Know deals, discounts, bank offers
Business Standard

Apple's iOS 16.3 beta update adds support for Apple ID security keys

The security key is designed to take the place of the verification codes that are sent to Apple devices when logging into another device

Topics
Apple iOS | Apple Inc

IANS  |  San Francisco 

iOS 13, Apple iOS
Apple iOS

Tech giant Apple's upcoming iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3 and macOS Ventura 13.2 update betas, that were provided to developers, have introduced support for physical security keys for extra protection for an Apple ID.

Apple revealed the new feature last week and said that it would be introduced in 2023, which lines up with the expected release of iOS 16.3 and its family updates, reports AppleInsider.

Users will have the choice to add a third-party security key to their account using 'Security Keys for Apple ID', which will be required for authentication when signing into a new device or accessing an Apple ID.

The security key is designed to take the place of the verification codes that are sent to Apple devices when logging into another device.

According to the tech giant, physical security keys offer strong protection against phishing and unapproved account access.

Security keys can be set up on devices running the beta by going to Apple ID > Security Keys and following the instructions, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, other than security keys, the iPhone maker introduced other security tools as well--'iMessage Contact Key Verification', and 'Advanced Data Protection for iCloud'.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple iOS

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 12:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU