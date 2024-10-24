Business Standard
Noise launches women wellness-focused NoiseFit Diva 2 smartwatch: Know more

The NoiseFit Diva 2 will be available for purchase on the Noise official website and from e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra starting October 29

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

India-based smart wearable manufacturer Noise has launched the NoiseFit Diva 2. Focused on women's wellness, the smartwatch boasts a suite of features related to female health, including improved female cycle tracking, advanced cycle analysis, phase-specific tips, and a detailed cycle calendar. Moreover, the NoiseFit Diva 2 offers 100 sports modes and over 100 customizable watch faces. The smartwatch has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.
NoiseFit Diva 2: Price and Availability
 
The NoiseFit Diva 2 is available in Rose Pink, Silver Blue, Classic Black, Rose Link, and Black Link colourways. The Rose Pink, Silver Blue, and Classic Black variants will be available at a launch price of Rs 4,499, while the Rose Link and Black Link variants will be priced at Rs 4,999.
 
 
The smartwatch will be available for purchase on the Noise official website and from e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra starting October 29.

NoiseFit Diva 2: Details
 
The NoiseFit Diva 2 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 460x460 pixels and 600 nits of brightness. The smartwatch has a metal build and includes an Always-on Display feature. It comes with an enhanced Female Health Suite that includes improved cycle tracking, phase-specific tips, and a detailed cycle calendar.
 
The smartwatch is equipped with a Noise Health Suite, which includes heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, and stress level measurements. Additionally, the Productivity Suite offers reminders and convenient weather updates. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.3.
Noise claims a typical usage time of up to 5 days, with advancements said to improve the smartwatch's battery life, lasting up to four days with regular use.
 
The watch is compatible with iOS 11 or above and Android 9 or above. With the NoiseFit app, users can set health goals and track their progress.
 

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

