Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / iPhone SE 4 to feature A18 chip, 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence: Report

iPhone SE 4 to feature A18 chip, 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence: Report

The fourth-generation iPhone SE could start at $499, up from the $429 price of the iPhone SE 3 that was launched in 2022

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While Apple has been tight-lipped about the next iPhone SE model, specifications for the affordable iPhone have reportedly surfaced online. According to a report by Tech Radar, a specification sheet for the new iPhone SE has appeared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), revealing key details such as display size, processor, and more.
 
The report indicates that Apple could launch the new iPhone SE model in March next year with a price increase. The fourth generation iPhone SE is expected to start at $499, up from the $429 launch price of the iPhone SE 3.
 
iPhone SE 4: What to expect
 
 
As per the report, the iPhone SE 4 could be powered by the A18 chip that debuted with the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models. Additionally, it may feature 8GB RAM, similar to the new iPhone 16 models. With this upgrade, the iPhone SE will meet the criteria for running Apple Intelligence, suggesting that it could be the most affordable iPhone to offer Apple’s suite of artificial intelligence tools. The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to come with a minimum of 128GB storage, an increase from the 64GB offered by its predecessor.

More From This Section

OnePlus OxygenOS 15

OnePlus to roll out OxygenOS 15 in beta from Oct 30: Check eligible models

tsmc

TSMC suspended shipments to China firm after chip found on Huawei processor

The number of companies worldwide that are “fully modernised” and follow processes based on artificial intelligence (AI) has increased from 9 per cent in 2023 to 16 per cent this year, according to a survey by Accenture. India's share tripled from 8

Business takes the lead in following artificial intelligence: Survey

Premium(From left): Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Meta's Yann LeCun and Mustafa Suleyman of Microsoft, three technology leaders shaping AI

Infra, talent, startups: Why tech leaders are betting on AI's India future

PremiumDeepu Talla, vice-president (VP) and general manager (GM) for robotics and edge computing at chipmaker Nvidia

Robots could be one of humanity's 'greatest opportunities': Deepu Talla

While the reported specifications do not provide much detail about the design, it states that the iPhone SE could sport a 6.06-inch display with a notch design for Face ID sensors. This suggests that Apple may eliminate the home button and Touch ID in favour of a more modern look. The display is said to be an OLED panel with a resolution of 2532x1170 and a peak brightness of 800 nits. Similar to the base iPhone 16 models, the iPhone SE’s display is expected to feature a 60Hz refresh rate.
For imaging, the new iPhone SE is likely to feature a single 48MP rear camera sensor and a 12MP front camera. The battery capacity is said to increase from 2,018mAh on the 2022 model to 3,279mAh. Other notable features include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 support, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and a USB Type-C port.
 
iPhone SE 4: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.06-inch OLED, 2532x1170 resolution, 800 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, Ceramic Shield protection
  • Processor: A18
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 48MP
  • Front Camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 3,279 mAh
  • Charging: via USB-C (wired), Qi2 (MagSafe) wireless
  • Wireless Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

Also Read

Apple's Greg Joswiak on X

Apple Intelligence could roll out today, Mac announcements expected too

Apple, Apple Inc

Apple tests blood-sugar app to help people with prediabetes: Know more

PremiumWith Karnataka-based contract manufacturer Aequs Group now part of the Apple Inc supply chain, the American tech giant's Indian footprint is growing rapidly. According to data intelligence firm The Trade Vision (TTV), India has already emerged as the

Widening base: Apple seeds growth through its supply chain in India

Tech wrap Oct 25

Tech wrap Oct 25: Apple M4 Macs, OnePlus OxygenOS 15, OPPO Find X8 series

Apple's Greg Joswiak on X

Apple to make multiple Mac-related announcements next week: What to expect

Topics : Apple iPhone Apple iPhone SE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon