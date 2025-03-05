Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Apple unveils new MacBook Air models with M4 chip, priced from $999

Apple unveils new MacBook Air models with M4 chip, priced from $999

The introduction of artificial intelligence-enabled personal computers is expected to help drive a recovery in the PC market this year after a post-pandemic slump

MacBook Air and Mac Studio

Apple's Mac sales hit $8.99 billion in the holiday quarter, above analysts' estimate of $7.96 billion | File Image

Reuters US
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple on Wednesday unveiled new MacBook Air models, which run on the M4 chip, bringing Apple Intelligence features at a lower price point, as the company looks to persuade customers to upgrade their devices and spur sales. 
The base model of the new laptops will be priced at $999, which is $100 cheaper than the outgoing generation of the devices. Pre-orders will begin on Wednesday and the devices would be available in-store from March 12. 
The introduction of artificial intelligence-enabled personal computers is expected to help drive a recovery in the PC market this year after a post-pandemic slump. 
Apple's Mac sales hit $8.99 billion in the holiday quarter, above analysts' estimate of $7.96 billion, according to data complied by LSEG.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Vivo T4x 5G

Vivo T4x 5G, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300, launched: Price, specs

Apple iPad Air with M3 with new Magic Keyboard

Apple launches iPad Air with M3 at Rs 59900 onwards: Price, features, more

Nothing Phone 3a series

Nothing launches Phone 3a series: Watch unboxing; check price, offers, more

Samsung Galaxy A56

Samsung launches new Galaxy A-series phones with OneUI 7, AI: India Pricing

POCO M7 5G

POCO M7 budget 5G smartphone launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: Price, specs

Topics : Apple Apple MacBook Air Apple MacBook Pro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon