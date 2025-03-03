Monday, March 03, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung launches new Galaxy A-series smartphones with OneUI 7, AI-features

Samsung launches new Galaxy A-series smartphones with OneUI 7, AI-features

Samsung has committed to six years of software support for the Galaxy A56, A36, and A26, including six Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates

Samsung Galaxy A56

Samsung Galaxy A56

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has introduced three new Galaxy A-series smartphones in India—Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G. All three models run on Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box and come equipped with AI-powered features, including Google's Circle to Search. Additionally, Samsung has announced that these devices will receive software support for up to six years.
 
Samsung Galaxy A-series: Details
 
The latest Galaxy A-series smartphones feature One UI 7 and come with Samsung's AI-powered suite, branded as "Awesome Intelligence." According to the company, this suite includes popular AI-driven features from its flagship Galaxy AI line-up. Notably, all three models support Google's gesture-based Circle to Search and the Object Eraser tool. The Galaxy A56 also offers Best Face and Nightography features.
 
 
Each device is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display featuring FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphones also share a 50MP primary camera with autofocus and optical image stabilisation (OIS). Powering these devices is a 5000mAh battery, and they come with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Samsung has assured users of six years of software support, including six Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.  Also Read: Samsung launches Galaxy M06, M16 5G smartphones in India: Price, specs 
  Samsung Galaxy A56: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
  • Processor: Exynos 1580
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP Primary (OIS, AF) + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based OneUI 7 
Samsung Galaxy A36: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP Primary (OIS, AF) + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based OneUI 7 
Samsung Galaxy A26: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
  • Processor: Exynos 1380
  • RAM: up to 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP Primary (OIS, AF) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 25W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based OneUI 7
 

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

