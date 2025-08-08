Friday, August 08, 2025 | 02:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asus launches Vivobook S16 AI PC, Chromebook CX15: Check price, specs, more

Asus launches Vivobook S16 AI PC, Chromebook CX15: Check price, specs, more

Asus launches the Vivobook S16 AI PC with OLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip priced at Rs 79,990, and the Chromebook CX15 with Intel Celeron processor at Rs 19,990

ASUS Vivobook 16 ASUS Chromebook CX15 launched price in india specs

ASUS Vivobook 16, ASUS Chromebook CX15

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Asus has expanded its Copilot Plus lineup in India with the launch of the Vivobook S16 AI PC. Alongside, the Taiwanese PC maker has introduced the Chromebook CX15 in the country. The Asus Vivobook S16 is a 16-inch laptop powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X (X1 26 100) processor, whereas the Chromebook CX15 is a 15.6-inch laptop powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 Processor. Both laptops are now available for purchase in India.

Asus Vivobook S16 and Chromebook CX15: Price and availability

  • Vivobook S16: Rs 79,990
  • Chromebook CX15: Rs 19,990
  • Colour: Matte Gray (Asus Vivobook S16), Pure Grey (Chromebook CX15)
The Asus Vivobook S16 and the Chromebook CX15 are now available for purchase from across Asus’s e-shop and e-commerce platform Flipkart.
 

Asus Vivobook S16: Details

The Asus Vivobook S16 features a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 X 1200) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X (X1 26 100) processor with a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS, paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The laptop is powered by Windows 11 Home edition.
 
Other features include a 1080p IR webcam with privacy shutter, backlit chiclet keyboard with numeric keypad and Copilot key, and a 70Wh battery with 65W USB-C charging. It meets US MIL-STD 810H standards, comes with a one-year warranty, and includes StoryCube, MyAsus, ScreenXpert, GlideX, and a one-month Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps membership. It is further bundled with Microsoft 365 Basic (1-year, 100GB cloud storage) and Office Home 2024 (lifetime). 

Asus Vivobook S16: Specifications

  • Display: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 X 1200) OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, TUV Rheinland certified
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X (X1 26 100)
  • NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon NPU
  • GPU: Qualcomm Adreno GPU (integrated)
  • Memory: 16GB LPDDR5X RAM
  • Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Webcam: 1080p FHD with privacy shutter, IR support for Windows Hello
  • Keyboard: Backlit chiclet with numeric keypad, Copilot key
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E (triple-band, 2X2), Bluetooth 5.3
  • Ports: 2X USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps), 2X USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C (40Gbps, display, power delivery), 1X HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1X 3.5mm combo audio jack
  • Battery: 70Wh, 3-cell Li-ion
  • Charging: 65W USB-C
  • Dimensions: 35.70 X 25.07 X 1.59–1.79 cm
  • Weight: 1.74 kg
  • Durability: US MIL-STD 810H certified

Chromebook CX15: Details

The Chromebook CX1505CKA has a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 X 1080) IPS-level display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, and an anti-glare finish. It runs on the Intel Celeron N4500 processor with Intel UHD Graphics, paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC storage, and operates on ChromeOS. 
 
It comes with a 720p HD webcam with privacy shutter, a chiclet keyboard with NumberPad support, a Kensington Nano security slot, and a Titan C security chip. It is powered by a 42Wh, 3-cell Li-ion battery with 45W USB-C charging support. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6 (dual-band, 2X2), Bluetooth 5.4, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port with display and power delivery, one HDMI 1.4 port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The Chromebook measures 35.95 X 23.22 X 2.01 cm, weighs 1.59 kg. It meets US MIL-STD 810H durability standards. 

Chromebook CX15: Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 X 1080) IPS-level, 60Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, anti-glare finish
  • Processor: Intel Celeron N4500
  • GPU: Intel UHD Graphics (integrated)
  • Memory: 4GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • Storage: 64GB eMMC
  • Operating System: ChromeOS
  • Webcam: 720p HD with privacy shutter
  • Keyboard: Chiclet keyboard with NumberPad support
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 (dual-band, 2X2), Bluetooth 5.4
  • Ports: 1X USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1X USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (display, power delivery), 1X HDMI 1.4, 1X 3.5mm combo audio jack
  • Battery: 42Wh, 3-cell Li-ion
  • Charging: 45W USB-C
  • Dimensions: 35.95 X 23.22 X 2.01 cm
  • Weight: 1.59 kg
  • Durability: US MIL-STD 810H certified

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

