close
Sensex (-0.51%)
65493.11 -335.30
Nifty (-0.55%)
19530.25 -108.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
5925.85 + 42.55
Nifty Midcap (0.16%)
40602.10 + 65.05
Nifty Bank (-0.41%)
44402.80 -181.75
Heatmap

Google announces Chromebook Plus with AI-based features built-in: Details

With Chromebook Plus, Google promises doubles down on the performance and introduces artificial intelligence capabilities

Google, Chromebook, Google chromebook plus, chrome book plus, chromebook laptops, chromebook plus laptop

Google Chromebook Plus devices will have support for Google Photos HDR, Portrait Blur, and Magic Eraser features

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google on October 2 announced Chromebook Plus, a certification program for laptops that offer improved performance than regular Chromebooks. Devices with the Chromebook Plus label will have built-in Google apps and AI capabilities, said Google in a blog. All Chromebook Plus laptops come with the following guaranteed hardware specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i3 12th Gen or above, or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series or above
RAM: 8GB+
Storage: 128GB+
Webcamera: 1080p+ with Temporal Noise Reduction
Display: FullHD IPS or better

Also Read

LG to launch 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Gram series laptops on June 14

Dell XPS laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors launched: Details here

Asus launches Zenbook S 13 OLED thin-&-lightweight laptop in India: Details

HP launches AMD processors-powered Omen 16 and Victus 16 gaming laptops

Honor to launch MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 16 laptops in India on April 21

OPPO Find N3 Flip coming soon with flagship imaging, upgraded cover display

31 mn users in India seen upgrading to 5G phones in 2023: Ericsson survey

Google working on Memory feature in Bard for contextual responses: Report

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: iPhone 13 available at its lowest price

OnePlus made its maiden foldable device together with OPPO: Details here


Google said the Chromebook Plus devices will have support for Google Photos HDR, Portrait Blur, and Magic Eraser features. Besides, the laptops will support creative apps such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Express and LumaFusion. The Chromebook Plus devices will support offline file sync feature, which would allow users to edit a doc file on their Google Drive in offline mode and the file would automatically sync on other devices linked with Google account once the internet connectivity is available.

Google promised free AI-Powered Chrome OS features for Chromebook Plus such as AI-based writing assistant, AI-generated custom wallpapers, and AI-generated video call backgrounds. These features, however, would be available in coming months.

Google also announced a new video chat control panel for Chromebook Plus models. The panel has the option to improve lighting, add background blur and turn on noise cancellation during a video call.

The Chromebook Plus laptops will be available in the US market from October 8, and are expected to come to India soon.
Topics : Google Google Chrome Google's AI

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Find N3 FlipLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAAP Releases 2nd List of CandidatesIndia GDP GrowthAsian Games 2023 October 03 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyEarthquake in Delhi-NCR

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon