American consumer electronics company Belkin has launched the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro in India. This Apple-certified accessory works with DockKit and is designed to follow subjects on camera as they move around their space, offering 360 degrees of pan and 90 degrees of tilt.

“At Belkin, we aim to stay ahead of the curve by introducing breakthrough products that resonate with the evolving needs of our audience. The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro represents a significant leap in video technology, combining top-tier standards with advanced subject-tracking capabilities. We’re thrilled to present a tool that will elevate how creators interact with video content, offering them greater freedom and creativity in their craft,” said Kartik Bakshi, Regional Sales Director of Belkin. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Auto-Tracking Stand Pro: Price and availability

The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is priced at Rs 24,999 and is available in India at Apple stores, Apple-certified premium resellers, and at select retailers such as Reliance Electronics and Croma. It can also be purchased on e-commerce platforms including Flipkart and Amazon.

Auto-Tracking Stand Pro: Details

The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro follows subjects on camera as they move, providing 360 degrees of pan and 90 degrees of motorised tilt. The device can be set up by snapping an iPhone 12 or later model with MagSafe onto the stand and pairing it via NFC to start recording on platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Instagram, and more.

The stand features a single button for activation and offers on/off tracking control, complete with an LED indicator. It supports MagSafe charging up to 15 W with power supply plug-in, and the company claims a battery life of five hours during use. The DockKit includes a 5-ft USB-C to USB-C cable for setup. The stand is compatible with iPhones running iOS 17 and above.

Belkin has stated that the stand is made with a minimum of 75 per cent post-consumer recycled materials and is sold in plastic-free packaging.