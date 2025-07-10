Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Dell launches Alienware 16 Aurora gaming laptop in India: Specs, offers

Dell launches Alienware 16 Aurora gaming laptop in India: Specs, offers

Powered by the Intel Core series 2 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, the new Alienware 16 Aurora laptop is priced at Rs 1,29,990 onwards

Dell Alienware 16 Aurora laptop

Dell Alienware 16 Aurora laptop (Image: Dell)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Dell has launched the Alienware 16 Aurora gaming laptop in India. Powered by the Intel Core series 2 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, the laptop is built for gaming and features a sleek and travel-ready design. The Alienware 16 Aurora uses Cryo-Chamber thermal architecture to optimise performance during intense sessions. The company claims that Alienware Aurora is engineered to handle AAA games.

Dell Alienware 16 Aurora: Price and availability

  • Alienware 16 Aurora: Rs 1,29,990 onwards
  • Colour: Interstellar Indigo
The new Dell Alienware 16 Aurora will be available for purchase on ecommerce platform Amazon India from July 12 to 14 during Prime Day sale period. Later, it will be available from July 17 on Dell’s official website, Dell exclusive stores, select retail partners including Croma, Reliance Retail, and Vijay Sales.
 

Dell Alienware 16 Aurora: Details

The Dell Alienware 16 Aurora features a 16-inch WQXGA display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of brightness. It comes with ComfortView Plus technology to reduce blue light emissions. The Alienware Aurora series is powered by an Intel Core 7 series 2 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU. The laptop offers PCIe Gen 4 SSD slots and two upgradeable DDR5 SO-DIMM memory slots for speed and flexibility.

In terms of design, the laptop incorporates a minimalist aesthetic with an anodised aluminium lid and a magnesium alloy frame. The Alienware 16 Aurora is equipped with the Cryo-Chamber thermal architecture to optimise airflow and maintain peak performance during heavy workloads or prolonged gaming sessions. Additionally, it comes with stealth mode which can be enabled to transform the laptop into a Quiet Mode with one press.
 
The laptop offers 2W speakers that support Dolby Audio. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, and RJ-45 Ethernet port support. 
 
Dell Alienware 16 Aurora: Specification
  • Display:16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 120Hz, ComfortView Plus, 100% sRGB
  • Processor: Intel Core 7 series 2 processor
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060
  • RAM: Up to 32GB 2x DDR5 
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • Battery: Up to 96 Whr, 6-cell
  • OS: Windows 11 
  • Weight: 2.57kg

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

