Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses launched in India: Check price, features
Oakley brings its Meta Vanguard smart glasses to India at Rs 52,300 onwards, positioning them as endurance-focused smart eyewear with real-time fitness insights, a 12MP camera, and an IP67 build
Oakley and Meta have launched the Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses in India, following their global debut in September 2025. The companies said the new glasses are designed for high-intensity sports, combining an action-ready camera, integrations with fitness apps, immersive audio, and voice-based assistance. The smart glasses feature Oakley’s Three-Point Fit system and ship with three replaceable nose pads, including low- and high-bridge options, for a customised fit.
Oakley Meta Vanguard: Variants, price and availability
Variants:
- Oakley Meta Vanguard Black with PRIZMTM 24K
- Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Black
- Oakley Meta Vanguard Black with PRIZMTM Road
- Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire
Price: Rs 52,300 onwards
The Oakley Meta Vanguard lineup will be available for purchase across Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, and at select optical stores.
Oakley Meta Vanguard: Details
The Oakley Meta Vanguard is positioned as a performance-focused take on smart glasses, aimed at athletes and endurance users rather than casual wear. The frames use Oakley’s Three-Point Fit system, include interchangeable nose pads for different bridge types, and are designed to work comfortably with cycling helmets and caps. With an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, Oakley said the glasses are built to handle sweat, rain, and outdoor training conditions.
A major focus is fitness data and real-time feedback. Meta AI integrates with Garmin and other fitness apps, allowing users to check metrics such as heart rate, pace, and overall performance using voice commands. Oakley said the glasses can also activate a status LED in the user’s peripheral vision, letting them quickly see whether they are on target for metrics like heart rate or pace without breaking momentum or looking down at a phone or watch.
The Oakley Meta Vanguard also includes a hands-free action camera. The 12MP camera uses a 122-degree wide-angle lens and supports up to 3K video recording, along with slow motion, hyperlapse, and adjustable stabilisation. The company said this is aimed at athletes who want point-of-view footage for training review or sharing without stopping to operate a camera.
Open-ear speakers are claimed to be louder than earlier Oakley Meta models, including the HSTN, while a five-microphone array is designed to reduce wind noise during calls and voice interactions. Meta AI support on the Oakley Meta Vanguard includes Hindi language support, UPI Lite payments, and an optional celebrity voice featuring Deepika Padukone, adding more localised functionality.
Oakley Meta Vanguard: Key highlights
- Oakley PRIZM lenses to block sun, wind, and dust
- Open-ear speakers louder than those on the Oakley Meta HSTN
- Five-microphone array tuned to reduce wind noise
- IP67 rating for dust and water resistance
- Helmet- and hat-optimised design with Oakley’s Three-Point Fit system and three swappable nose pads
- 12MP centred camera capable of 3K video recording
- Up to 9 hours of battery life, with up to 6 hours of continuous audio playback; the case provides an additional 36 hours
- Fast charging with up to 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes
- Garmin device integration for real-time workout statistics
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 12:35 PM IST