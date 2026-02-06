Friday, February 06, 2026 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Gadgets / ASUS launches AMD Ryzen-powered Zenbook, Vivobook AI PCs: Price, specs

ASUS launches AMD Ryzen-powered Zenbook, Vivobook AI PCs: Price, specs

ASUS has announced six Zenbook and Vivobook laptops in India, expanding its PC lineup with AI-powered and standard models, led by the flagship Zenbook S16 and new Vivobook variants

ASUS Zenbook S16, Vivobook S16 (Image: ASUS)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ASUS has expanded its AI PC lineup in India with the launch of six new laptops across the Zenbook and Vivobook series, led by the flagship Zenbook S16 (UM5606GA). The new lineup also includes the Zenbook 14 (UM3406GA), Vivobook S16 (M3607GA), Vivobook 16 (M1607GA), Vivobook 15 (M1502NAQ), and Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ). These laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen processors, with availability starting February 12.

New ASUS Zenbook and Vivobook lineup: Price and availability

  • ASUS Zenbook S16 (UM5606GA): Rs 1,69,990 onwards
  • ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3406GA): Rs 1,15,990 onwards
  • ASUS Vivobook S16 (M3607GA): Rs 1,04,990 onwards
  • ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1607GA): Rs 87,990 onwards
  • ASUS Vivobook 15 (M1502NAQ): Rs 62,990 onwards
  • ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ): Rs 65,990 onwards
The new ASUS Zenbook and ASUS Vivobook series will be available for purchase starting February 12 across ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS ROG Store, ASUS e-shop, ASUS Hybrid Store, e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon, and ASUS authorised retailers.
 
 
Consumers can pre-order the ASUS Zenbook S16 (UM5606GA) and Zenbook 14 (UM3406GA) from ASUS Authorised Retail Stores, the ASUS e-shop, and Amazon.
 
The ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ) will be available from the first week of March.

ASUS Zenbook S16 and 14: Details

ASUS Zenbook S16 (UM5606GA)

The ASUS Zenbook S16 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor and includes a dedicated NPU rated at up to 50 TOPS for on-device AI workloads, supporting Copilot+ PC features and ASUS AI tools. The laptop features a 16-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and full DCI-P3 colour coverage. It comes in a 1.1cm-thin, 1.5kg all-metal chassis and includes a six-speaker Dolby Atmos audio setup, Microsoft Pluton security, and fast-charging support. ASUS claims battery life of up to 23 hours. The Zenbook S16 is priced starting at Rs 1,69,990.

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3406GA)

The Zenbook 14 runs on the AMD Ryzen AI 5 430 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU, bringing AI-assisted features to a compact form factor. It weighs 1.28kg and measures 1.49cm in thickness. The laptop is equipped with a 14-inch FHD+ OLED touchscreen display offering 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage and HDR support. ASUS says the device can deliver more than 25 hours of battery life and includes features such as a Copilot key, NumberPad 2.0, and a range of I/O options. The Zenbook 14 will be sold exclusively via Amazon and the ASUS e-store, with prices starting at Rs 1,15,990.

ASUS’s new Vivobook lineup: Details

ASUS Vivobook S16 (M3607GA)

The ASUS Vivobook S16 is powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI 400 Series processor and includes an NPU rated at up to 50 TOPS to support Copilot+ PC features and ASUS AI applications. The laptop features an FHD+ OLED display and is positioned as an AI-enabled option for everyday productivity and creative workloads. ASUS says the device can deliver up to 23 hours of battery life. Pricing for the Vivobook S16 starts at Rs 1,04,990.

ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1607GA)

The Vivobook 16 (M1607GA) runs on the AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 processor and includes a dedicated 50 TOPS NPU for on-device AI processing. It is built around a large display with slim bezels and comes in a chassis that meets MIL-STD 810H durability standards. The model is aimed at users who prefer a larger screen for work and multitasking. The Vivobook 16 (M1607GA) is priced from Rs 87,990. 

ASUS Vivobook 15 (M1502NAQ)

The Vivobook 15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and is positioned as a mainstream laptop for everyday use. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display with an 82 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a 180-degree hinge. ASUS has equipped the device with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 SSD storage to support routine multitasking and file access. The Vivobook 15 starts at Rs 62,990.

ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ)

The Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ) also uses an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and comes with a 16-inch FHD+ display with a three-sided NanoEdge design. The laptop supports up to 16GB of DDR5 memory and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It is intended for users seeking a larger display for productivity and media consumption. ASUS has said the model will be available in India from the first week of March, with prices starting at Rs 65,990.

