Tech recap 2024: Monitors to cameras, check top 5 creator-focused gadgets

Tech recap 2024: Monitors to cameras, check top 5 creator-focused gadgets

From laptops to action cameras, here are five creator-focused gadgets designed to enhance productivity and creativity, reviewed in 2024

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

This year, electronics manufacturers introduced various devices tailored for creators, addressing challenges such as portability and on-the-go productivity. While products like the Apple MacBook Air M3 prioritized efficiency, others, like the GoPro Hero 13 Black, focused on creative versatility. Here are the top five creator-focused gadgets reviewed in 2024:
   
The GoPro Hero 13 Black remains a leader in the action camera segment, featuring upgrades like GPS reintroduction, Wi-Fi 6 support, enhanced thermal management, and improved battery performance. The camera's compatibility with HB-series lenses further extends its creative potential.
 
Strengths
  • GPS for location tagging and advanced features.
  • Wi-Fi 6 for faster connectivity.
  • Improved thermal management for challenging conditions.
  • Enhanced battery life.
  • Compatibility with HB-series lenses.
Weaknesses
 
  • Minimal internal upgrades from the previous model.
  • High reliance on additional accessories.
  • Premium pricing.
Price: ₹ 44,990

The LG MyView is a versatile 27-inch monitor designed for productivity and entertainment. It offers good color accuracy, wide viewing angles, and smart features, though its muted brightness limits HDR performance.
 
Strengths
  • Excellent color accuracy for professional tasks.
  • Wide viewing angles and anti-glare coating.
  • Smart features and connectivity options.
Weaknesses
  • Muted brightness affects HDR content quality.
  • Falls short as an entertainment display compared to competitors.
Price: ₹24,500
   
This portable photo printer excels in providing instant wireless prints with a user-friendly smartphone app. While the output quality is modest, it is a fun and engaging device for casual use.
 
Strengths
  • Compact and easy to use.
  • Reliable instant printing.
Weaknesses
  • Modest print quality.
  • In-app features need improvement.
  • Higher pricing compared to alternatives.
Price: ₹10,999
   
The MacBook Air M3 delivers excellent portability and performance with its 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU, and impressive 18-hour battery life. However, its fanless design may result in performance throttling during intensive tasks.
 
Strengths
  • Smooth performance with the M3 chip.
  • Exceptional battery life.
  • Thin-and-light design for portability.
Weaknesses
  • Performance throttling in power-intensive tasks.
  • No dedicated GPU.
  • High price.
Price: Rs 154,900 onwards
 
 
The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra features a vibrant display, solid performance, and productivity-focused tools like DeX and SPen. However, its ergonomics and thermal management during intensive use leave room for improvement.
 
Strengths
  • Vibrant display for media consumption.
  • DeX and SPen for productivity.
  • Lightweight and sturdy build.
Weaknesses
  • Suboptimal ergonomics for prolonged use.
  • No Dolby Vision support.
Price: Rs 108,999 onwards

Topics : Year ender 2024 gadgets GoPro LG Apple Technology

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

