Vivo V60e 5G launched with 200MP camera, 90W charging at Rs 29,999: Specs

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in its V-series lineup, the Vivo V60e 5G, in India. Starting at Rs 29,999, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor. It features a 200MP main camera and several AI-backed photography tools. The phone also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.
Vivo V60e: Price and variants
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 29,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 31,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999
- Colours: Elite Purple, Noble Gold
Vivo V60e: Availability and offers
The Vivo V60e is available for pre-booking from October 7. Sales will begin on October 10 through the company’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and select retail outlets.
Online offers
- 10 per cent instant discount on select bank cards including HDFC, ICICI, Axis Bank (on Amazon), and SBI
- Exchange bonus of up to 10 per cent
- Up to six months no-cost EMI
- One-year free extended warranty
- Vivo TWS 3e at a discounted price of Rs 1,499
Offline offers
Also Read
- One-year free extended warranty with up to 10 per cent cashback
- Up to 12 months zero down payment or up to 10 per cent exchange bonus
- Vivo TWS 3e at a discounted price of Rs 1,499
Vivo V60e: Design and display
The Vivo V60e sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The phone measures 7.49mm in thickness and weighs 190g. It features Diamond Shield glass protection for durability.
Vivo V60e: Performance and software
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor, the Vivo V60e comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15. The company promises three years of Android updates and five years of security updates.
Vivo V60e: Camera features
The smartphone boasts a 200MP primary camera with Aura Light support and up to 30x digital zoom. For selfies, there is a 50MP front camera with autofocus and a 90-degree wide field of view. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.
The phone introduces India-focused AI photography features such as AI Festival Portrait, along with AI Image Expander, AI Four-Season Portrait (to create spring, summer, fall, or winter effects), AI Reflection Erase, AI Erase 3.0, and AI Enhance.
It also integrates Google’s Gemini Assistant for improved app compatibility, alongside tools such as AI Captions, Smart Call Assistant, Note Assist, and Transcript Assist.
Vivo V60e: Battery and charging
The smartphone packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. Vivo claims the device can charge from one per cent to 50 per cent in 27 minutes.
Vivo V60e: Specifications
- Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
- RAM: 8GB and 12GB
- Storage: 128GB and 256GB
- Rear camera: 200MP primary sensor + Depth sensor
- Front camera: 50MP with autofocus
- Battery: 6,500mAh with 90W wired charging
- Protection: IP68 and IP69 ratings, Diamond Shield glass
- Operating system: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)
- Weight: 190 grams