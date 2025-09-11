Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 04:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HMD launches Vibe 5G, and 4G feature phones in India: Check price and specs

HMD launches Vibe 5G, and 4G feature phones in India: Check price and specs

HMD has launched the Vibe 5G smartphone in India at Rs 8,999, alongside two entry-level 4G feature phones - the HMD 101 and 102

HMD Vibe 5G, HMD 102 4G, HMD 101 4G

HMD Vibe 5G, HMD 102 4G, HMD 101 4G Launched in India, Check price here

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finnish mobile phone maker Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of three new devices – HMD Vibe 5G, HMD 101 4G, and HMD 102 4G. The HMD Vibe 5G is a smartphone, whereas the other two are keypad-based feature phones. The HMD Vibe 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD of 90Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a Unisoc T760 chipset. The HMD 101 4G and 102 4G, on the other hand, sport a 2-inch QVGA display. 

HMD Vibe 5G, 101 4G, 102 4G: Price, availability

  • HMD Vibe 5G (4GB + 128GB): Rs 8,999
  • Colour: Black, Purple
  • HMD 101 4G: Rs 1,899
  • Colour: Dark Blue, Red, Blue
  • HMD 102 4G: Rs 2,199
  • Colour: Dark Blue, Red, Purple
 
The devices will be available for purchase in India starting September 11, through HMD’s website, e-commerce platforms, and at select retail stores. 

HMD Vibe 5G: Details

The HMD Vibe 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD of a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T760, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

For imaging, the Vibe 5G has a dual rear camera setup – a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8MP camera sensor. The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and the charger is included in the box.
 
Powered by Android 15, the device will receive two years of quarterly security updates, said HMD. Connectivity options include support for 5G across nine bands. Additional highlights include a one-year replacement guarantee, a dedicated notification light, and an in-box jelly case.

HMD Vibe 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch HD+ HID LCD, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Unisoc T760
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera:  50MP + 2MP 
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 18W fast charging
  • Connectivity: 5G (9 bands)
  • Operating System: Android 15

HMD 101 and 102 4G: Specifications

  • Display: 2-inch QQVGA
  • Processor: Unisoc 8910 FF-S
  • OS: S30+​
  • Camera: QVGA camera with flash (only 102 4G model)
  • Features: FM Radio (wired/wireless), MP3 player, Cloud apps, Local language support
  • Battery: 1000mAh
  • Connectivity: USB Type-C, Bluetooth, Dual SIM, 4G
  • Durability: IP52
  • Design: Large buttons, torch, lanyard hole
  • Warranty: One year replacement guarantee

Topics : HMD Global smartphones feature phones

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

