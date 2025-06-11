Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / ASUS launches new ROG, TUF series gaming laptops: Check price, details

ASUS launches new ROG, TUF series gaming laptops: Check price, details

ASUS TUF F16 starts at Rs 1,44,990, TUF A16 at Rs 1,69,990, ROG Strix G16 at Rs 1,69,990, and ROG Zephyrus G14 at Rs 1,84,990.

ASUS TUF Gaming F16 launched A16 ROG Zephyrus G14 Strix G16

ASUS TUF Gaming F16

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Taiwanese consumer electronics manufacturer has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of four new laptops – TUF Gaming A16, TUF Gaming F16, ROG Zephyrus G14, and ROG Strix G16. The new line-up is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs and Intel Core Ultra 9 / i7 and AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processors. All four newly launched gaming laptops from the house of ASUS are now available for purchase in India.
 

ASUS TUF Gaming F16

  • Price: Starts at Rs 1,44,990
  • Availability: ASUS e-shop, Amazon, ROG Stores, ASUS Exclusive stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance, authorised retail partners
The ASUS TUF Gaming F16 comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics. It features a 16-inch 2.5K IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB colour accuracy, and 400 nits of brightness. The laptop supports up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and offers 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4, and buyers will also get a complimentary 3-month subscription to PC Game Pass.
 

TUF Gaming A16

  • Price: Starts at Rs 1,69,990
  • Availability: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, ROG Stores, ASUS Exclusive stores, authorised retail partners
The ASUS TUF Gaming A16 features an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU (115W TGP). It sports a 16-inch WQXGA 2.5K IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut, and peak brightness of 400 nits. The device comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and supports Wi-Fi 6E for faster connectivity. Additional highlights include dual USB-C ports, a 90Wh battery with fast-charging support, and a complimentary 3-month PC Game Pass. 

ROG Strix G16

  • Price: Starts at Rs 1,69,990
  • Availability: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, ROG Stores, ASUS Exclusive stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance, authorised retail partners
The ASUS ROG Strix G16 runs on up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, with graphics up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070. It features a 16-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula Display (240Hz, 100 per cent DCI-P3, 500 nits), 32GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 7, a 90Wh battery with fast charging, Intel AI Boost NPU, and a 3-month PC Game Pass subscription.

ROG Zephyrus G14

  • Price: Starts at Rs 1,84,990
  • Availability: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, ROG Stores, ASUS Exclusive stores, Croma, Vijay Sales Reliance, authorised retail partners
The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) comes with a 14-inch form factor, featuring an AMD Ryzen 9 270 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, and a 3K OLED ROG Nebula Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness. It includes 16GB LPDDR5X 7500 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and intelligent cooling for sustained performance. With NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, a MUX Switch, and Windows 11 Home, it is claimed to offer smooth visuals and versatile power. 
 

More From This Section

Motorola Edge 60

Motorola Edge 60 launched in India, Fusion gets new colour: Price, details

Huawei Band 10

Huawei Band 10 with advanced health features launched: Check price, specs

OnePlus Pad 3 (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus Pad 3 debuts with Qualcomm SD 8 Elite, India launch confirmed

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 launched at original price despite Trump tariffs: Details

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s compact flagship smartphone launched in India, Pad 3 tags along

Topics : Asus Asus laptops ASUS ROG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon