TCL launches Google QLED, 4K QLED, 4K UHD range of smart TVs in India

TCL has launched the Google QLED, 4K QLED, 4K UHD range of smart televisions in India. The range comprises C655, P755Pro, P755, P655, and S5500 models starting at Rs 36,990, Rs 46,990, Rs 33,990, Rs 42,990, and Rs 15,990, respectively. TCL said that all new models offer innovative features across accessibility, functionality and performance as they are powered with AiPQ Processor, which optimises colour, contrast and image for exceptional gaming and entertainment experience. Below are the details:

TCL 4K QLED: P755 Pro and P755

The P77 model in TCL 4K QLED line is offered in 43-inch and 50-inch display options. The P755 Pro, on the other hand, is offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch display options. Both the models in the 4K QLED line boast “T-Screen technology”, which TCL said offers 3x contrast enhancement, 16 per cent less energy consumption and over 178-degree viewing experience. The TCL 4K QLED televisions support MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology, which interpolates frames to make fast-moving scenes look smooth. As for the gaming features, TCL said the TVs support its DLG (Dual Line Gate) that uses algorithms to bring a higher refresh rate at a lower latency.

TCL Google QLED: C655

Powered by Google TV platform, the C655 is offered in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch display options. TCL said all the variants in the C655 model boast “4K Quantum Dot Pro”, which elevates the visuals with precise light control, improved colour contrast, brightness and saturation across multiple gamuts of colours.

TCL 4K UHD: P655

Offered in 55-inch display, the UHD 4K model supports HD10 and HLG (hybrid log gamma). The television is based on advanced full-screen technology, said TCL. According to the company, this 4K UHD model delivers more than 8 million pixels for film-grade quality.

Other details

TCL said that its new range of smart televisions feature a Dolby Atmos sound system. According to the company, the P755, P755Pro and P655 feature Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, and 3 x HDMI ports (1 x 2.1, 1 x 2.0 and 1 x 1.4). The C655, TCL said, is offered in 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.