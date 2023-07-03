Motorola is set to launch in India its Razr 40 series flip phones with foldable screens. Unveiled globally in June, there are two models in the series – the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. Both these models are expected to launch in India in an event scheduled at 5 pm on July 3. The Razr 40 series India launch event will livestream on Motorola India’s YouTube channel. Updates from the event would be available on its India-centric Twitter, Facebook and other social media handles.Motorola Razr 40: Specifications and expected pricingThe Motorola Razr 40 sports a twin-display design, featuring a 1.5-inch OLED cover screen of 1000-nits peak brightness and a 6.9-inch foldable fullHD+ resolution pOLED secondary screen. The latter is a 10-bit panel of 144Hz refresh rate and a tall 22:9 aspect ratio.Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 system-on-chip, the smartphone is offered in 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage configuration. It boots Android 13 operating system with customisation and personalisation features loaded on top by Motorola. The phone is powered by 4,200 mAh battery, supported by 30W fast wired charging and 5W wireless charging.The Motorola Razr 40 sports a dual-camera system, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 32MP camera available on the foldable screen in a punch-hole set-up. Other features include stereo speakers, Corning Gorilla Glass on the cover display, side mounted fingerprint sensor, and IP52 rating for water splash and dust resistance.The Motorola Razr 40 is expected to be priced at Rs 59,999. It will be available on Amazon India.Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Specifications and expected pricingLike the vanilla model, the Ultra model sports a twin-display design. However, it has a large 3.6-inch fullHD+ pOLED screen on the cover. The secondary foldable screen has the same size and resolution, but at 165Hz refresh rate. Being a top-end model in the series, the Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system-on-chip, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage configuration. It boots Android 13 operating system with customisation and personalisation features loaded on top by Motorola. The phone is powered by 3,800 mAh battery, supported by 30W fast wired charging and 5W wireless charging.The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra sports a dual-camera system, featuring a 12MP primary camera with and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 32MP camera available on the foldable screen in a punch-hole set-up. Other features include stereo speakers, Corning Gorilla Glass on the cover display, side mounted fingerprint sensor, and IP52 rating for water splash and dust resistance.The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to be priced at Rs 80,000. It will be available on Amazon India.