OnePlus 13s compact flagship smartphone launched in India, Pad 3 tags along

OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus 13s, positioning it as the most compact device in its flagship 13-series line-up. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the smartphone features a 6.32-inch display and introduces a new customisable “Plus Key” in place of the company’s signature Alert Slider. The OnePlus 13s also debuts the brand’s new suite of AI-powered tools under the banner of “OnePlus AI.”
Alongside the new OnePlus 13s, the Chinese smartphone brand has also launched OnePlus Pad 3, powered by the same flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The tablet features a 13.2-inch LCD display of 3.4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The company is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Pad 3.
OnePlus 13s: Price and variants
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 54,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 59,999
- Colours: Black Velvet, Pink Satin, Green Silk
OnePlus 13s and Pad 3: Availability and offers
OnePlus 13s will be available from June 12 on the company’s website, OnePlus Store app, and e-commerce platform Amazon. Offline, the smartphone will be available at OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others.
As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 5,000 on SBI credit cards. OnePlus also said that existing OnePlus and select other smartphone users can receive an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on trade-in. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to 15 months. Additionally, customers can purchase the OnePlus 13s by paying 65 per cent of its price with 24-month of no-interest EMI.
Besides these offers, customers can get a pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 at no extra cost on pre-booking the OnePlus 13s smartphone. Other benefits include lifetime display warranty for green line issues, 180-day Phone Replacement plan for customers purchasing the smartphone before July 1, and more.
OnePlus 13s: Details
The OnePlus 13s features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640x1216 and a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip—the same processor found in the flagship OnePlus 13. For photography, the phone offers a dual rear camera set-up comprising a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP camera for selfies, video calls, and more. The device is backed by a 5,850mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast charging.
The OnePlus 13s also debuts the company’s new AI suite, branded as “OnePlus AI.” Central to this experience is the new customisable “Plus Key,” which replaces the traditional Alert Slider and serves as a shortcut to AI-powered features. Among these is the AI Plus Mind, a tool designed to analyse and save on-screen content, even creating contextual actions like setting calendar events from images or posters.
Other notable OnePlus AI features include AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant, AI Translation, AI Search, AI Reframe, AI Best Face 2.0.
OnePlus 13s: Specifications
- Display: 6.32-inch, 2640x1216 (FHD+), 1-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate, 1600nits brightness in HBM
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
- RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB / 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS, AF) + 50MP 2x telephoto (AF)
- Front camera: 32MP (AF)
- Battery: 5,850mAh
- Charging: 80W wired
- OS: OxygenOS 15 (based on Android 15)
OnePlus Pad 3: Specification
- Display: 13.2-inch LCD display, 3392x2400 (3.4k) resolution, 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 900nits brightness in HBM
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
- RAM: 12GB / 16GB
- Storage: 256GB / 512GB
- Rear camera: 13MP
- Front camera: 8MP
- Speakers: 8 Speakers (4 Woofers + 4 Tweeters)
- Battery: 12,140mAh
- Charging: 80W wired
- OS: OxygenO 15 (based on Android 15)