MSI unveils range of laptops powered by Nvidia RTX 50 Series GPUs: Details

MSI unveils range of laptops powered by Nvidia RTX 50 Series GPUs: Details

The latest MSI RTX 50 gaming laptops will be available in India from March 2025, starting at Rs 299,990

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwanese electronics brand MSI has introduced new laptops powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series graphics, catering to both gaming and productivity needs. These additions expand the company's Titan, Raider, Stealth, Vector, and VenturePro line-ups. MSI stated that the design of the new laptops is inspired by the Norse mythological concept of Yggdrasil.
 
The latest MSI RTX 50 gaming laptops will be available in India from March 2025, starting at Rs 2,99,990.

New MSI laptops: Details

Titan Series 
The Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth blends artistic craftsmanship with engineering, featuring a hand-painted dragon design. It is equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 200HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series graphics. The laptop includes a built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI-powered tasks and comes with a 400W power adapter.
 
 
Raider Series 

The new Raider series laptops provide processor options, including AMD Ryzen 9000HX/9000HX3D and Intel Core Ultra 200HX, paired with RTX 50 graphics. MSI stated that these models support high-speed DDR5 6400 CSODIMM for enhanced gaming performance. Additional features include a pre-calibrated 4K Mini LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a seven-heat-pipe cooling system, and a dual-fan set-up.
 ALSO READ: HP launches Victus 15 laptop in India with AI-powered gaming tools: Details
Stealth Series 
Designed with a lightweight magnesium-aluminium chassis, the new Stealth series laptops offer a slim form factor. They are powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 or Intel Core Ultra 200H processors, along with RTX 50 series graphics. Features include Cooler Boost 5 technology, a full-size RGB keyboard, and multiple port options.
 
Vector Series 
Built for STEM professionals and creative users, the Vector series is optimised for handling high-load computing tasks. It is powered by RTX 50 series GPUs, along with Intel Core Ultra 200HX or AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors. The laptops also feature a dedicated SSD cooling module for efficient performance.
 ALSO READ: Qualcomm brings Snapdragon X platform to India for more affordable AI PCs
Venture and VenturePro Series 
The Venture and VenturePro series laptops come with the latest Intel Core Ultra 200H or AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs. They feature OLED touchscreen displays, a 90Wh battery with Battery Boost technology, and an integrated AI Engine designed to optimise power consumption, display settings, and audio performance.

Topics : MSI Laptops Gaming

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

