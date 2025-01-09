POCO X7 series launching on Jan 9: Livestream details, expected specs, more

Chinese smartphone brand POCO is set to launch its X7 series smartphones in India on January 9. The launch event for the POCO X7 series smartphones will kick off at 5:30 PM and will be livestreamed on POCO India's official YouTube channel. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphones will be sold in India through the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
You can also follow the launch event through the video embedded towards the end of this article.
POCO X7 series: Details
POCO X7 series encompasses two models: POCO X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G. In a run-up to the launch, the company has already revealed that the POCO X7 Pro 5G smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra System-on-Chip. Additionally, the Indian variant of the Pro model will come equipped with a 6550mAh carbon-silicon battery. It will also be the first smartphone in India to run on the Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2 user interface.
As for the vanilla model, POCO said that the X7 5G will feature a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary camera with optical image stabilisation. The smartphone will feature a curved display featuring 3000 nits of peak brightness and We Touch Display 2.0 technology. The smartphone will also be rated IP69 for dust and water resistance.
POCO X7 series: Expected specifications
POCO X7 Pro 5G-
- Display: 6.67-inch (2712×1220 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra
- RAM: Up to 12GB
- Storage: Up to 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra wide
- Front camera: 20MP
- Battery: 6550 mAh
- Charging: 90W wired
Poco X7 5G-
- Display: 6.67-inch (2712×1220 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra
- RAM: Up to 12GB
- Storage: Up to 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra wide + 2MP macro
- Front camera: 20MP
- Battery: 5110 mAh
- Charging: 45W wired
POCO X7 series: Launch livestream