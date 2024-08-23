Poco hints at Pad 5G India pricing ahead of launch on Aug 23: Check details

Poco is set to launch its first tablet in India, the Poco Pad 5G. The company announced that the Android-powered tablet will be launched on the e-commerce platform Flipkart at 12 pm on August 23. The Poco Pad 5G is already available in select markets, and the Indian variant is expected to mirror the global specifications. Ahead of the launch the Chinese smartphone brand said, “the POCO Pad 5G will be packed with segment-leading features under Rs 24,000,” hinting on the India pricing of the tablet.

Poco Pad 5G: What to expect Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Poco Pad 5G will feature a 12.1-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display panel will support a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. Complementing the display, the Poco Pad tablet will include a quad-speaker system and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, the tablet will support both Dolby Vision HDR viewing and Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The Poco Pad 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of on-board storage. The tablet will be equipped with a 10,000mAh battery, supporting 33W wired charging. In the camera department, the Poco Pad will sport an 8MP rear sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera.

Alongside the tablet, Poco may launch accessories such as the Poco Smart Pen and Poco Keyboard.

