Tech wrap Aug 16: Gemini Live, Moto G45 5G, POCO Pad 5G, iOS 18, and more

Google rolls out Gemini Live

Google has announced the launch of Gemini Live during Made by Google 2024, with a broad rollout now underway for select Pixel and Samsung devices, and additional availability coming to Android devices. Gemini Live offers a conversational experience that enables free-flowing interactions with the digital assistant. The feature supports both text and voice inputs for hands-free operations and functions in the background or even when the phone is locked.

Valve to challenge Microsoft with SteamOS for third-party handheld consoles

Valve, the American game developer behind the Steam Deck handheld console, has confirmed it is working on expanding SteamOS support to third-party handheld gaming consoles, including ASUS’s ROG Ally devices. This move presents a challenge to Microsoft, as most competitors to the Steam Deck currently use the Windows platform.

Motorola's upcoming budget 5G smartphone, the Moto G45 5G, is set to launch on August 21. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip and will support 13 5G bands for enhanced connectivity. It will feature a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and will offer Dolby Atmos surround sound support along with Hi-Res audio certification.

Chinese smartphone brand POCO has announced the launch of its first Android tablet, the POCO Pad 5G, in India on August 23. The tablet is listed on e-commerce platform Flipkart, confirming its Indian debut. Unveiled globally in May, the POCO Pad 5G is already available in select markets, and the Indian variant is expected to mirror the global specifications.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch the next-generation MacBook Pro with M4 in October this year. A report by 9To5Mac, citing analyst Ross Young, stated that Apple will follow a similar release schedule to last year for its new MacBook Pro models.

Google has launched the latest version of its AI text-to-image generator, Imagen 3, to users in the US, according to technology website VentureBeat. The image generator tool is available through Google’s ImageFX platform and can be accessed on Google’s AI Test Kitchen. Imagen 3 was first announced during Google I/O in May and was previously available to select Vertex AI users only.

Apple is reportedly accelerating the development of a table-top robotic device. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is working on a home device featuring an iPad-like screen connected to a robotic limb that can move and reposition the display. The device is expected to serve as a smart home command centre and could also function as a video conferencing tool.

Apple's iOS 18 is expected to launch before the end of September this year, introducing various new customisation tools and upgrades to apps, alongside Apple Intelligence. According to 9to5Mac, the upcoming update will include several notable improvements for the Reminders app, too.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Foxconn chairman Young Liu met here on Friday and discussed the future of technological innovation in India and the world.