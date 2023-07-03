Telecom major Reliance Jio on Monday announced the launch of Jio Bharat, a device that will provide internet-enabled services on entry-level phones. The internet-enabled phone has been priced at Rs 999. Jio is offering 30 per cent cheaper monthly plan and seven times more data compared to offers of other operators. Jio is offering a plan worth Rs 123 per month for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data.The phone will be unified payment interface (UPI)-enabled through JioPay. Also, the phone will let consumers make unlimited calls. On the entertainment side, the phone will have JioCimena, JioSaavn, and FM Radio.The company said that apart from Reliance Retail, other phone brands (starting with Karbonn) will adopt the "Jio Bharat platform" to build “Jio Bharat phones.”The Beta trial for first one million Jio Bharat phones will start from July 7 and will be carried out across 6,500 tehsils.Speaking on this occasion, Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio, said, "There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. 6 years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratize internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology will no longer remain a privilege for a select few."