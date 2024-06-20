ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) gaming laptop launched in India: Check details

ASUS has launched in India the ROG Zephyrus G14. The gaming laptop from Taiwanese PC maker is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, which features a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for handling artificial intelligence workloads. Additionally, the ROG Zephyrus G14 PC is offered with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphic processing unit (GPU) for gaming as well as media editing.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 1,74,990 onwards, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is available online on ASUS e-shop and e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart. The gaming laptop is also available at ASUS exclusive stores, ROG stores and select multi-brand retail outlets such as Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14: Details

ASUS said that ROG Zephyrus G14 makes its way into the era of artificial intelligence leveraging the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor. The processor comes with built-in AMD Ryzen AI (NPU) that is capable of executing up to 39 trillion operations per second (TOPs) for improved AI performance. This is in addition to the 31 TOPS from the CPU and its integrated Radeon 890M graphics. ASUS said that leveraging these capabilities, the new Zephyrus G14 stands ready for running AI-enabled applications, including Windows Copilot tools.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 sports an OLED panel in 16:10 aspect ratio that offers 3k resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, ASUS said that the display is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified for improved high dynamic range. The laptop is offered with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and is powered by a 73Wh battery.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14: Specifications