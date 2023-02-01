Samsung announces Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones

South Korean electronics maker on Wednesday announced the Galaxy S23 series at its first Unpacked event of 2023. The series brings three premium flagship -- Galaxy 23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23. With focus on design, sustainability, imaging experience, gaming, and performance, the bring all-round upgrades over the last generation models.

“The new Galaxy S series offers the ultimate premium smartphone experience, designed for today and beyond to help people take their passions further,” said at the Unpacked event.

What’s new in the Galaxy 23 series

All three in the Galaxy S23 series boast new design, enhanced protection and durability, and improved imaging experience. said its Galaxy S23 series is “a new standard with industry best and first innovations”.

Starting with design, the smartphones trade off the contour-cut camera housing around the lenses on the Galaxy S22 series for a clean and linear design. All models in the series come in four colours – phantom black, cream, green, and lavender. The smartphones boast Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

As for the features. these are the first Galaxy S-series smartphones to support 360-degree audio recording with Galaxy Buds2 Pro. The smartphones get a new Expert RAW app for cameras capable of using 50-megapixel mode for photography. Besides, there is a new ‘Astrophoto’ feature, which lets users capture distant stars and galaxies without requiring specialised equipment. Multiple exposure mode is another new addition to the imaging experience on the Galaxy S23 series.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, which is a slightly tweaked version of the regular processor, the smartphones boot One UI 5.1 interface with new features such as Samsung Notes integration in Google Meet for collaborative working.

Besides the above, the Galaxy S23 series brings improvement in displays too. The screens on all three models support ‘Advanced Vision Booster’, which allows automatic adjustments for colour enhancements and contrast at three different ambient lighting conditions throughout the day. Besides, there is an ‘Enhanced Comfort’ feature, which adjusts colours and contrast levels of the screen so that it is easier on the eyes.