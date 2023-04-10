close

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A mixed bag of several hits and some misses

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is packed to the brim with premium features, but it is on the expensive side of the price spectrum and may not be the best value smartphone in its category

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 12:59 PM IST
The Galaxy A54 5G is one of the two 5G smartphones Samsung recently launched in India. Taking inspiration from its premium Galaxy S23 smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G boasts a minimal design topped with premium glass-metal construction and IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. A mid-premium smartphone by pricing, the Galaxy A54 5G is loaded with premium features such as super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate, triple-camera array on the back with primary camera supported by optical image stabilisation, and 5,000 mAh battery. Is it the smartphone to beat in its segment? Let’s find out:

Design

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G looks similar to its premium siblings in the Galaxy S23 series, at least from a distance. The smartphone, however, gives away its midrange affiliation when looked up closely. It is because of the thick plastic frame, which signals cost cutting measures. Besides, the glass on the back is plain glossy – it is a fingerprint magnet and requires regular cleaning. With thick screen bezels, the front profile is the same story as the rest of the smartphone design.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G may not have the same build quality as that of the premium models, but that does not mean it looks cheap. In smartphone favour, the overall construction is sturdy with fine contours and smooth finish. The phone is lightweight and feels comfortable to hold and operate. To reiterate, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is IP67-rated for resistance against minor water and dust – something that most of its peers lack.

Display and audio

Screen is a gateway to smartphone experience, but visual experience is incomplete without matching audio experience. Thankfully, the Galaxy A54 5G impresses on both fronts. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is bright and remains legible under bright outdoor conditions. It is set to render vivid colours by default that can be changed to natural, if preferred, from the phone’s display settings. As for screen responsiveness, the refresh rate here is not fixed but adaptive. Therefore, not all apps show the same level of smoothness. But in general everyday use, the screen is smooth and works fine.

Complementing the screen are the stereo speakers, which are loud and clear. The speakers are powered by Dolby Atmos, which enables wide soundstage experience particularly useful while watching supported multimedia content. For similar audio experience in games, there is a dedicated option to enable Dolby Atmos for games. Overall, the speakers deliver a good experience.

Camera

The Galaxy A54 5G sports a 50-megapixel primary autofocus sensor of an f/1.8 aperture with optical image stabilisation, paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, the phone has a 32MP sensor of an f/2.2 aperture.

Star of the show is the phone’s primary camera, which takes detailed shots in all light conditions. The Galaxy A54 5G is among the first smartphones outside Galaxy S-series to get Samsung ‘Nightography’ feature, which essentially integrates night mode in the default photo setting. Therefore, the camera automatically shifts to night mode if the sensor detects low-light conditions.

Coming to the ultra-wide-angle sensor, it is good in daylight conditions but struggles in low-light. The macro sensor is good but not the best in its segment. It works fine in daylight but not in lowlight conditions.

In addition to the usual, there is a fun mode available in the camera interface. It basically shows Snapchat lenses right into the camera interface, but requires internet connection to work.

As for the front camera, it is good but not the best. It works fine in day light conditions but struggles in low light.

Coming to the videos, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G supports 4K resolution capture at 30 frames-per-second from all sensors except macro. In videos also, it is the recording from the primary sensor that shows the best result.

Performance

The Galaxy A54 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 1380 system-on-chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. The phone’s performance does not match its mid-premium pricing. It handles routine operations with ease but shows lack of strength in handling processor-heavy tasks. Gaming performance is also mediocre with high-end graphic-intensive gaming titles such as Genshin Impact playable only in low graphics settings.

Equally underwhelming is the Android 13 operating system-based OneUI 5.1. The interface has a lot of preloaded bloatware, including some that cannot be uninstalled from the phone. Moreover, there are third-party integrations such as ‘Glance’ screen, ‘AppCloud’ service, and ‘IronSource’ apps. These keep on pushing notifications, if skipped at the time of setting up the device, until allowed to proceed. The set-up compels you to download and install apps in the smartphone in the name of recommended apps.

Verdict

At Rs 38,999 onwards, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is on the expensive side of the price spectrum. However, it is an all-round smartphone with something in store for everyone. It boasts a good super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate, loud and clear stereo speakers, a capable camera system, and IP67 protection. Performance and UI are the areas where the phone does not shine as bright, but that may just be me nitpicking here because the Galaxy A54 5G is a package deal, and not just about performance.

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 12:50 PM IST

