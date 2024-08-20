Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launch at 6:30 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launch at 6:30 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

OnePlus said the Buds Pro 3 will elevate the features that the company offered in previous generation models. The wireless earbuds are expected to feature ANC, up to 50dB

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus is set to launch the Buds Pro 3 on August 20. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone maker said that its third-generation wireless earbuds will deliver “the best audio experience OnePlus has ever provided”. Although specific details have not been confirmed, the Buds Pro 3 are expected to feature a dual-driver setup with an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. The company indicated that the Buds Pro 3 will enhance the features offered on the previous generation models.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Where to watch
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be unveiled at 6:30 pm (IST) on August 20. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: What to expect

A teaser image released by OnePlus suggests that the Buds Pro 3 will feature a rounded charging case with a leather-like texture. According to a report by Smartprix, the upcoming earbuds will include dual drivers with an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. The earbuds are also expected to offer active noise cancelling (ANC) up to 50dB. In addition to standard Bluetooth codecs such as sub-band coding (SBC), the flagship earbuds are anticipated to support lossless audio with the Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC). The Buds Pro 3 are expected to support Bluetooth version 5.4 and provide ultra-low latency audio with a delay of just 94 milliseconds.

Regarding battery life, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are reported to offer up to 43 hours of usage with the charging case, an increase of 4 hours over the Buds Pro 2. The earbuds are also expected to support quick charging and are anticipated to be rated IP55 for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Launch livestream

