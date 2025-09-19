Friday, September 19, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro with dual-band GPS, Titanium bezel launched: Details

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro with dual-band GPS, Titanium bezel launched: Details

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro smartwatch comes with a titanium alloy build, sapphire glass display, dual-band GPS and support for over 180 sports modes

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazfit has launched the T-Rex 3 Pro smartwatch in India. The smartwatch comes with dual-band GPS with six satellite support for location tracking and features a titanium alloy bezel with a sapphire glass display for durability. The company also said that the smartwatch is designed to endure extreme conditions, including temperatures as low as -30 degrees Celsius.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro: Price and availability

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro is priced at Rs 34,999 and will be available via the Amazfit India website, Amazon, and select retailers.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro: Details

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro smartwatch comes in a 48 mm titanium case with a sapphire glass display, which is designed to withstand extreme conditions, including temperatures as low as -30 degrees Celsius. The smartwatch features a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with up to 3,000 of peak brightness, which is said to be usable even under direct sunlight. According to the company, a smaller 44 mm variant with a 1.32-inch display is also planned for release at a later date. One of the notable additions is an integrated dual-colour LED flashlight. It offers multiple modes, including a high-brightness ‘Boost’ option, a red light for low-visibility conditions, and an SOS mode for emergencies. 
 
 
The watch also includes a built-in microphone and speaker, enabling Bluetooth calling and hands-free interaction via Zepp Flow. For outdoor navigation, the T-Rex 3 Pro features dual-band GPS with support for six satellite systems. Offline mapping with auto-routing and turn-by-turn directions provides added reliability for users venturing into remote areas.

For fitness, the smartwatch supports more than 180 sports modes, covering activities from trail running, recreational scuba diving, strength training with auto rep detection, and official HYROX training and race modes. Amazfit’s BioCharge energy system tracks workouts, recovery, and stress to give a dynamic score that helps users manage and improve daily performance. 
 
According to the company, the 48 mm model delivers up to 25 days of battery life on a single charge, while the 44 mm version will offer up to 17 days.
 
The T-Rex 3 Pro also integrates with Amazfit’s ecosystem, including the Helio Strap and Helio Ring, syncing data through the Zepp app. The platform remains subscription-free and compatible with both Android and iOS.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

