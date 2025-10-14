Tech Wrap Oct 14: Noise Master Buds Max, Vivo X300 series, MAI-Image-1

Noise has added a new model to its Master Buds series in India with the introduction of the Noise Master Buds Max. The over-ear headphones feature audio tuning by Bose and mark the company’s second product to include the “Sound by Bose” label, following the Noise Master Buds wireless earbuds.
Vivo has unveiled the Vivo X300 series in China, which includes the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro smartphones. Both models are powered by MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9500 chipset and come with Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The Vivo X300 is equipped with a 6,040mAh battery, while the X300 Pro features a larger 6,510mAh unit. As of now, there is no confirmation on when the series will debut in India.
Also Read
Microsoft has introduced MAI-Image-1, its first internally developed text-to-image model. Designed for photorealistic image generation, MAI-Image-1 aims to balance output speed and quality. It is currently available for public testing on LMArena, with plans to integrate it into Copilot and Bing Image Creator. Presently, these tools rely on OpenAI’s GPT-4o and DALL-E 3 models.
Telegram’s iOS app has received a major visual overhaul with a new Liquid Glass design inspired by Apple’s iOS 26 interface. The redesign aims to align the app’s look with Apple’s latest aesthetics, offering a smoother, more transparent, and cohesive user experience.
Google’s NotebookLM is enhancing its Video Overviews feature with the addition of Nano Banana, an imaging model designed to make document summaries more visual and engaging. The update introduces two viewing options—detailed Explainers for deeper understanding and Briefs for quick takeaways. According to the company, the new formats provide flexibility when navigating dense or complex content.
Fujifilm has announced the Instax mini LiPlay+, a hybrid instant camera set to launch on October 30. It features a built-in selfie lens, a first for the Instax lineup, and introduces a “Layered Photo Mode” for creative dual-image compositions. Alongside the camera, the company will release a protective case and a new Instax Mini “Soft Glitter” film with gold-accented soft-tone frames.
TP-Link has become one of the first companies to successfully test Wi-Fi 8, the next generation of wireless connectivity. In collaboration with partners including Qualcomm, the firm demonstrated data transmission using an early prototype. TP-Link stated that this milestone moves Wi-Fi 8 closer to commercial deployment, shifting it from concept to emerging technology.
Apple has reportedly rolled out the third beta of iOS 26.1 for supported iPhone models. As noted by 9to5Mac, the update introduces a redesigned logo for the Apple TV app as part of its rebranding from Apple TV+ to Apple TV. It also adds the ability to record local audio via an external microphone and includes references suggesting future support for third-party AI models within Apple Intelligence, expanding beyond OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
Aeos Games drops gameplay trailer for 'Unleash the Avatar' RPG: Watch here
Indian developer Aeos Games has released the gameplay trailer of its upcoming PC game, Unleash the Avatar. According to the trailer, the game appears to be of the soulslike category. The game echoes Indian folklore of Naraka and Rakshas. The protagonist of the game, Vikram, takes on the role of the saviour who is on a mission to defeat these Rakshas, including the antagonist Nisthari Maranajayi Rakshas.