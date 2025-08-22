Friday, August 22, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vivo unveils 'Vision Discovery Edition' MR headset: Coming to India?

Vivo Vision Discovery Edition headset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip and features dual 8K Micro-OLED displays and a compact build to rival Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vivo has made its debut in the mixed reality (MR) segment with the launch of the Vision Discovery Edition, the company’s first MR headset. Announced during its thirtieth anniversary celebrations in Dongguan, China, the device will rival Apple’s Vision Pro, Meta’s Quest lineup, and Samsung’s upcoming Project Moohan headset. Vivo claims the Vision Discovery Edition offers a slimmer and lighter design compared to the “industry average.”

Vivo Vision Discovery Edition headset: Details

The headset is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform, which Vivo says delivers up to 2.5X higher GPU output and as much as 8X better AI performance than the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip that drives Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3s headsets.
 
It features 1.5-degree precision eye tracking, fingertip gesture recognition with twenty-six degrees of freedom, and a 175-degree vertical tracking range. The company said that this system allows users to move beyond standard “tap-through-screen” interactions and instead use natural “move-and-pinch” gestures.

For visuals, the Vision Discovery Edition comes with dual Micro-OLED panels offering 8K binocular resolution, ninety-four per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and DeltaE<2 colour accuracy. Vivo says the image quality is on par with professional-grade cinema monitors, with calibrated brightness and colour uniformity designed to minimise discomfort from visual inconsistencies between both eyes.
 
The device runs on OriginOS Vision, tailored for immersive entertainment, gaming, and productivity use cases. Features include panoramic viewing from any angle which allows users to watch live sports and e-sports broadcasts from different angles or in split-screen mode. Additionally, the headset can also generate a “120-foot theatre screen” for an immersive movie watching experience.
As for the build of the Vision Discovery Edition headset, the headset weighs 398g, measures 83mm in height and 40mm in thickness, which Vivo claims is twenty-six per cent smaller than the industry average. For comparison, Meta Quest 3 tips the scale at 515g, while Apple’s Vision Pro ranges between 600g and 650g depending on strap configuration.

Vivo Vision Discovery Edition headset: Availability

Vivo has not yet confirmed a release timeline for the Vision Discovery Edition. However, according to a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo by Hong Yi, general manager of Smart Device Products at Vivo, the headset will not be commercially available in 2025. He also mentioned that Vivo will begin taking reservations for in-store demo sessions across China, as reported by FoneArena.
 

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

