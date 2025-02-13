Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / 61% people may develop romantic feelings for AI Chatbot: McAfee report

61% people may develop romantic feelings for AI Chatbot: McAfee report

A new McAfee India research report highlights an alarming rise in AI-driven romance scams, fraudulent dating apps, and deepfake deception

deepSeek, deepSeek AI, AI chatbot

Approximately 51 per cent of respondents reported that they or someone they know had been approached by an AI chatbot posing as a real person

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Valentine’s Day approaches, love is in the air – and so are scams. While online dating has become a popular way to meet potential romantic partners, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in this space has brought new challenges. A study found that nearly 61 per cent of people believe it is possible to develop romantic feelings for an AI chatbot.
 
A new McAfee India research report highlights an alarming rise in AI-driven romance scams, fraudulent dating apps, and deepfake deception, making it harder than ever for hopeful romantics to distinguish between true love and a digital con.
 
 
Approximately 51 per cent of respondents reported that they or someone they know had been approached by an AI chatbot posing as a real person on a dating platform or social media. This has raised concerns about emotional vulnerabilities, with 38 per cent believing that forming an emotional bond with an AI chatbot increases susceptibility to scams.
 
“Our survey highlights that online dating comes with its own set of challenges. About 84 per cent of Indians say online dating scams—including deepfake audio, video, imagery, and scam messages via text and email—have impacted their ability to trust potential matches. As we navigate the complexities of the digital age, it is crucial to remain vigilant and continually educate ourselves about evolving online scams,” said Pratim Mukherjee, senior director of engineering, McAfee.
 
Social media preferred over dating apps 

Also Read

Goose AI

What is Goose, Jack Dorsey's open-source AI? Can it disrupt the industry?

Artificial intelligence, AI

Big bucks for big skills: AI, cybersecurity pros see fast promotions, hikes

policy

Best of BS Opinion: A Carpe Diem moment for Indian policymakers

Delhi High Court

AI dangerous tool whether Chinese or American, says Delhi High Court

Adobe

Adobe launches first version of AI video tool to compete with OpenAI

In today’s digital dating scene, Indians prefer social media platforms over dating apps or websites to connect with potential romantic partners. Instagram (85 per cent) leads the list, followed by WhatsApp (55 per cent), Telegram (50 per cent), and Snapchat (46 per cent).
 
Among dating apps, Tinder (61 per cent) is the most popular, followed by Facebook Dating (36 per cent), Bumble (33 per cent), and Match (23 per cent). As more people search for love online, the risk of scams increases, with fraudsters using fake profiles and AI-driven deceptions to target unsuspecting users.
 
Scammers impersonating famous personalities 
Social media has become a common platform for scams involving the impersonation of celebrities or well-known figures. Nearly 42 per cent of respondents said they or someone they know had been approached on social media by an individual claiming to be a celebrity or a public figure. These impersonators often engage targets through fan-based interactions, creating a sense of authenticity and trust.
 
The consequences of falling for such a “celebrity” scam can be severe. Among those who fell for it or knew someone who did, 47 per cent experienced financial loss, 48 per cent lost personal information leading to potential identity theft, and 56 per cent suffered emotional distress. Many reported scams involving fake opportunities to meet or collaborate with celebrities, romantic offers, expensive giveaways, and VIP passes.

More From This Section

OpenAI (Image: Shutterstock)

OpenAI shares plans for GPT-4.5, GPT-5 AI models: All you need to know

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

Grok 3 in final stages of development, to outperform all chatbots: Musk

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 brings gen AI, advanced gaming to mid-range

Apple TV app on Android

Apple TV app debuts on Android with TV+ subscription and MLS live streaming

Baidu, Baidu Technology Park

China's Baidu to make AI chatbot Ernie bot free of charge from April 1

Topics : Artificial intelligence Chatbot love

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon