Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Adobe launches first version of AI video tool to compete with OpenAI

Adobe launches first version of AI video tool to compete with OpenAI

The Firefly Video Model, as Adobe is calling the service, will compete against Sora, a model developed by ChatGPT creator OpenAI, and startup Runway

Adobe

Adobe's model differs from its rivals because it is geared toward generating clips that will fit into how film and television studios use Premiere Pro, its flagship video editing software. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adobe on Wednesday released the first public version of an artificial intelligence tool that can generate video clips and revealed how much it will charge, but said it will not set pricing for major users such as studios until later this year. 
The Firefly Video Model, as Adobe is calling the service, will compete against Sora, a model developed by ChatGPT creator OpenAI, and startup Runway, both of which currently offer video-generation services. Facebook owner Meta Platforms has also developed a video-generation AI model but has not given a timeline for when it will be released. 
Adobe's model differs from its rivals because it is geared toward generating clips that will fit into how film and television studios use Premiere Pro, its flagship video editing software. 
 
To that end, many of the features that Adobe is emphasizing revolve around feeding existing shots into the video model and asking it to generate clips that fix or expand on shots that were taken on a real production set but that did not come out quite right. 
Adobe said the service will generate five-second clips at 1080p resolution. While that is shorter than the clips of up to 20 seconds generated by OpenAI's service, Adobe executives said the majority of individual clips in most productions are only three seconds. 

Also Read

Adobe

Adobe's AI video rollout lags behind while OpenAI launches rival Sora

Adobe Max 2024

Adobe Max highlights: Firefly video model, AI feature in Photoshop and more

Tech Wrap October 9

Tech wrap Oct 9: MediaTek Dimensity 9400, Logitech POP Icon Keys, and more

Adobe Content Authenticity web app

Adobe launches 'Content Authenticity' web app for creators: What is it

Prativa Mohapatra,VP and MD of Adobe India

India a priority market, seeing increase in digital demand: Adobe India MD

Adobe said a user can generate 20 clips per month for $9.99 and 70 clips for $29.99. That compares with 50 videos for $20 per month with OpenAI's plan at lower resolution and a $200 OpenAI plan that can handle longer, higher resolution videos. 
Adobe is also working on a "Premium" pricing plan for studios and other high-volume video users and will release those pricing details later this year. Alexandru Costin, Adobe's vice president of generative AI, said the company is working to generate 4K video and will remain focused on quality rather than longer clips. 
"We actually think that great motion, great structure, great definition scheme, making the actual clip look like it was film, is more important than making a longer clip that's unusable," Costin told Reuters.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Tech Wrap February 12

Tech wrap Feb 12: Google I/O announced, Samsung Galaxy F06 5G, iPhone SE 4

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO Sundar PichaiSundar Pichai, Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Pichai sees 'useful' quantum computers 5-10 years away

Sam Altman

OpenAI to introduce AI agents that can do jobs of engineers: Sam Altman

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G

Samsung launches Galaxy F06 affordable 5G smartphone in India: Price, specs

The full moon

Snow Moon 2025: Will this lunar event be visible in India? Check details

Topics : Artificial intelligence Adobe OpenAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon