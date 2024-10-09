Business Standard
CERT-In issues alert for vulnerabilities in Microsoft Edge browser: Details

Microsoft has already addressed these vulnerabilities in the latest Microsoft Edge Stable Channel, and users are advised to update to the latest version to avoid any security threats

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory regarding vulnerabilities in the Microsoft Edge browser for Windows. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s nodal agency has classified these vulnerabilities as high risk, stating that a remote attacker could exploit them to bypass security restrictions and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

“These vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) due to insufficient data validation in Mojo, inappropriate implementation in V8, and integer overflow in Layout. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending a specially crafted request to the targeted system,” said CERT-In.

According to the agency, the affected software includes Microsoft Edge versions prior to 129.0.2792.79.

Microsoft has already addressed these vulnerabilities in the latest Microsoft Edge Stable Channel (Version 129.0.2792.79) and Microsoft Edge Extended Stable Channel (128.0.2739.107) updates. The company stated that the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) investigates all reports of security vulnerabilities affecting Microsoft products and services, and its latest releases incorporate the latest updates from the Chromium project.

It is recommended that users update their Microsoft Edge web browser to the latest version to avoid any security threats.
Last month, CERT-In released an advisory highlighting multiple vulnerabilities in Apple products, including iPhones, Macs, and Apple Watches. According to the agency, the high-risk vulnerabilities on Apple devices running older software versions could allow attackers to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, or even bypass authentication. Apple users are advised to update their devices to the latest version of the operating system to avoid security breaches.

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

