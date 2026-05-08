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Home / Technology / Tech News / Adobe opens new office in Noida, expands India presence with 7th campus

Adobe opens new office in Noida, expands India presence with 7th campus

Located in Sector 129, the new campus will house over 700 employees across engineering and customer-focused roles

Adobe

India currently represents Adobe's largest workforce outside the United States (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 12:26 PM IST

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Global technology major Adobe on Friday announced the opening of a new office in Noida, making it the San Jose-headquartered company's seventh office in India.

Located in Sector 129, the new campus will house over 700 employees across engineering and customer-focused roles.

"As the world is transformed by AI and agentic technologies, Adobe is at the forefront... Our mission to empower everyone to create remains central to this shift, with our teams in India playing a critical role in advancing Adobe's AI-driven future.

"The opening of our new Noida office marks an important milestone in our continued focus on driving innovation from India," said Abhigyan Modi, Country Manager, Adobe India, and Senior Vice President, Document Cloud, Adobe.

 

India currently represents Adobe's largest workforce outside the United States.

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Since beginning its operations in the country in 1997 as an engineering R&D centre, the company has grown its India headcount to over 8,000 employees. According to the company, its Indian workforce contributes to more than a third of its global innovation.

The new office opening follows a series of strategic investments by Adobe in the Indian market. In February 2026, the company announced an initiative to provide students across accredited Indian institutions with free access to AI-powered tools like Firefly, Photoshop, and Acrobat.

It also recently partnered with telecom major Airtel to offer Adobe Express Premium for free to 360 million users nationwide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Adobe India Adobe noida

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 12:24 PM IST

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