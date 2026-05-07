Samsung says Galaxy Watch can predict fainting episodes before they happen

Samsung has announced research suggesting that its Galaxy Watch could help predict fainting episodes before they happen. According to the company, a joint clinical study conducted with Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital in South Korea found that the Galaxy Watch6 was able to detect warning signs linked to vasovagal syncope (VVS), a common condition that causes sudden fainting.

Samsung said the smartwatch used heart rate variability data and AI analysis to identify possible fainting episodes several minutes in advance, potentially giving users enough time to sit down, seek help, or move to a safer position before losing consciousness.

Samsung predicts fainting: How it works

According to Samsung, vasovagal syncope occurs when a person’s heart rate and blood pressure suddenly drop, often triggered by stress, pain, exhaustion, or standing for long periods. While fainting itself is usually temporary, sudden falls can lead to serious injuries such as fractures or head trauma.

Samsung said researchers tested 132 patients with suspected VVS symptoms during medically induced fainting tests. Using the Galaxy Watch6’s photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor, researchers monitored heart rate variability (HRV) data and analysed it using an AI-based algorithm.

The study reportedly found that the system could predict a possible fainting episode up to five minutes in advance with an accuracy of 84.6 per cent.

Junhwan Cho, professor in the Department of Cardiology at Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital, said early warning signs could help people move into a safer position or call for assistance before losing consciousness.

Other companies

Wearable brands have increasingly been adding health and safety-focused features in recent years, though most existing systems focus on detecting emergencies after they happen rather than predicting them beforehand.

Apple Watch models already include fall detection, irregular heart rhythm notifications, ECG support, and crash detection.

Google’s Pixel Watch lineup also offers irregular heart rhythm alerts, emergency SOS, and pulse-related health tracking features. Google’s Pixel Watches include a “Loss of Pulse Detection” feature that can detect when a user may have experienced cardiac arrest or sudden loss of pulse and automatically contact emergency services if the user is unresponsive. Google described it as a first-of-its-kind feature after receiving FDA clearance earlier this year.

Samsung said the research reflects a broader shift from reactive healthcare towards preventive care using wearable devices and AI-based monitoring systems.

The company added that it plans to continue expanding health monitoring capabilities across its wearable portfolio through collaborations with medical institutions and further research in digital health technologies.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch6 in India in 2023 as part of its premium smartwatch lineup focused on health tracking, fitness, and Wear OS features.

The Galaxy Watch6 series runs on Wear OS with Samsung’s One UI Watch interface and includes features such as heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood pressure tracking, sleep coaching, body composition analysis, fall detection, and irregular heart rhythm notifications in supported regions.

The smartwatch is powered by Samsung’s Exynos W930 chipset and features AMOLED displays with sapphire crystal protection.