Firefly AI Assistant can make prompt-based edits across Adobe apps: Details

Adobe has introduced a new AI-powered assistant within its Firefly platform that allows users to edit images and videos using conversational prompts. Called the Firefly AI Assistant , the feature is designed to handle multi-step creative tasks across Adobe apps such as Photoshop and Premiere Pro. The update also includes expanded video and image editing capabilities, along with support for a broader set of third-party AI models within Firefly.

Adobe said the Firefly AI Assistant will be available in public beta within the Firefly app in the coming weeks.

Firefly AI Assistant: Details

The Firefly AI Assistant is built around a conversational interface where users can describe what they want to create or edit, and the system executes those tasks across apps such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Lightroom, Illustrator and Express.

Instead of manually switching between tools, users can rely on the assistant to carry out multi-step workflows, such as editing visuals, adjusting audio or preparing content for different formats. Adobe says the assistant maintains context across sessions and can carry workflows between different applications.

The assistant also includes pre-built “creative skills” for common tasks, such as retouching images or generating content for multiple platforms. Users can customise these workflows or create their own. It can also take into account existing assets, including images, video and brand elements, to make more context-aware edits.

Adobe said that users can review, refine or override changes at any stage.

Other changes

Alongside the assistant, Adobe has expanded Firefly’s editing capabilities. The Firefly Video Editor now includes features such as speech enhancement, noise reduction and audio balancing, along with controls for exposure, contrast and colour adjustments.

On the image side, new tools include “Precision Flow,” which allows users to generate multiple variations from a single prompt, and “AI Markup,” which enables more targeted edits using brush or selection tools.

Firefly also continues to support a growing set of AI models, with addition of Kling 3.0 and Kling 3.0 Omni models.