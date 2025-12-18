Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / AI adoption in MSMEs can unlock over $500 bn economic value: Report

AI adoption in MSMEs can unlock over $500 bn economic value: Report

The report highlighted a clear gap between intent and action, noting that nearly 44 per cent of executives continue to allocate less than 10 per cent of their technology budgets to AI

Artificial Intelligence

BCG X is the technology build, design, and innovation arm of Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India's 64 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) alone could unlock over $500 billion in economic value, but the country must pivot from an "adopt-first" to an "invent-first" mindset to realise this potential, according to a new report.

The report, titled "India's Triple AI Imperative: Succeeding with AI in India", released by Boston Consulting Group (BCGX) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), noted that while India has one of the world's fastest-growing AI markets, it faces significant gaps in deep innovation and value realisation.

BCG X is the technology build, design, and innovation arm of Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

 

"A particularly untapped opportunity lies in India's 64 million MSMEs. AI adoption in this segment alone could unlock over $500 billion in economic value, through productivity gains, cost savings, and improved access to credit," the report stated.

However, the findings highlighted that barriers such as digital infrastructure, lack of awareness, and access to skilled talent persist in the sector.

Also Read

TCS

Brokerages back TCS as it doubles down on AI-led transformation

Jacob Helberg

India 'potential partner' in supply chain security-related efforts: US

TCS, CEO

TCS annualised AI revenue at $1.5 billion, says CEO K Krithivasanpremium

AMD executive Thomas Zacharia

India well placed to lead high performance computing, says AMD executivepremium

Firefly Video editor (Beta)

Adobe Firefly brings prompt-based video editing and multi-model support

According to the report, while India ranks in the top quartile globally for AI readiness, it currently contributes less than 1 per cent of global AI patents. The study urged a shift toward creating "AI-first" businesses rather than just deploying the technology for micro-problems.

"India's opportunity in AI lies not only in scale, but in inclusion. By supporting AI adoption across MSMEs, startups, and regional ecosystems, the country can drive productivity gains, generate quality employment, and support long-term socio-economic resilience," FICCI Director General Jyoti Vij said.

The report found a disconnect between interest and investment. Nearly 44 per cent of executives still invest less than 10 per cent of their technology budgets in AI.

The common mistake corporates make is limiting AI to use cases that solve micro-problems, rather than pivoting to functional transformations, the report noted. It added that only 25 per cent of executives currently realise the "real value" from AI.

"True value will come from building AI-first businesses, driving deep innovation and ensuring inclusive access," Nipun Kalra, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG, said.

The report projects a significant shift in operating models by 2026, where AI will have the first right to perform specific duties. It estimates that over 70-80 per cent of routine tasks and 30-50 per cent of reasoning-based tasks could be performed by AI in the near future.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

LG Sound Suite with H7 soundbar

CES 2026: LG unveils new Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect soundbar

iOS 26.3 public beta

Apple releases iOS 26.3 public beta: Check features, how to upgrade, more

Android 16 on Google Pixel 9a

Google releases Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 for Pixels: What's new, eligibility

Apple, Apple in Japan

Apple makes changes to iOS software in face of stricter Japanese rules

Nvidia

Google works to erode Nvidia's software advantage with Meta's help

Topics : Artificial intelligence AI systems AI Models MSMEs MSME MSME sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon