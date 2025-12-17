Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Adobe Firefly brings prompt-based video editing and multi-model support

Adobe Firefly brings prompt-based video editing and multi-model support

Adobe has updated Firefly with focus on precise video edits, better camera control, upscaling tools and a browser-based editor for AI-generated content

Firefly Video editor (Beta)

Firefly Video editor (Beta)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adobe has rolled out a set of updates to Firefly that will give users control and choice in the way they create videos. The update brings new prompt-based editing controls for video, better camera motion handling, improved upscaling tools and wider access to different AI models, including the Google Nano Banana Pro. Alongside this, Adobe has also opened up the Firefly video editor in public beta, allowing users to combine AI-generated clips and their own footage in one place.

Edits and camera motion control for AI video: What’s it

Prompt to Edit controls
 
According to Adobe, Firefly allows users to edit specific parts of a video using simple text prompts. The user can ask it to remove an object, change the background, adjust lighting, or slightly zoom in, and the edit is applied directly to the existing clip. Earlier, if something small went wrong in a generated clip, like an unwanted object or person, the only option was to regenerate the whole video.
 
 
Camera movement control
 
Firefly is also improving how camera movement works in AI videos. Users can now upload a reference image along with a short video that shows the kind of camera motion they want. Firefly then applies a similar movement to the generated clip, making scenes feel more planned rather than random. Adobe said that this is especially useful for creators trying to achieve a specific visual style.

Also Read

One X Tri-Mode Wireless Gamepad

EvoFox launches One X Tri-Mode Wireless Gamepad: Check price, features

Raviteja Dodda, chief executive officer and co-founder of MoEngage

MoEngage raises another $180 million in Series F, offers liquidity to staff

Instagram for TV

Instagram comes to big-screen, will let you binge Reels on Amazon fire TV

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector

How Tech's biggest companies are offloading the risks of the AI boom

artificial intelligence, large language model, LLM

Abu Dhabi's G42 group upgrades Llama-3-Nanda LLM with Hindi-English datasetpremium

 
Video upscaling 
 
Adobe has partnered with Topaz Astra for video upscaling. This lets users improve low-resolution videos and push them up to 1080p or even 4K. It can be helpful for old footage, social media clips, or videos that need to look sharper for platforms like YouTube. While one video is being upscaled, users can continue working on other tasks. 
 
New image model
 
Adobe is also adding more image models to Firefly. One of them is FLUX.2 from Black Forest Labs, which can create and edit images with details, clearer text, and support for up to four reference images. The model is available in Firefly’s Text to Image tool, Prompt to Edit, and Firefly Boards, and can also be used in Photoshop’s Generative Fill, with support coming to Adobe Express in January. 
 
Firefly video editor (Public beta)
 
Adobe has also made its Firefly video editor available in public beta. This is a browser-based editor where users can combine AI-generated clips with their own videos, music, and visuals. Editing can be done through a traditional timeline or by editing text transcripts, which is said to be useful for interviews or talking-head videos. Finished videos can be exported in different formats, including vertical and widescreen. Adobe is offering unlimited generations for Firefly video and image models until January 15 for users on select paid plans. 

More From This Section

New Images tab in ChatGPT

OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT Images to rival Google's Nano Banana: What's new

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 free trial available with over 20 multiplayer maps

Macook Pro M5, Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon, OnePlus Pad 3, Kindle Paperwhite 2025, Logitech

Year-ender 2025: MacBook Pro to Kindle, five productivity-focused devices

OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2

OnePlus 15R, Pad Go 2 launch on December 17: Where to watch, what to expect

Samsung's 2026 Micro RGB TVs will be available in sizes ranging from 55 inches to 115 inches

CES 2026: Samsung announces 2026 Micro RGB TV lineup, sizes, and features

Topics : Artificial intelligence Tech News Adobe India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon