AI Barbie incoming? Mattel taps OpenAI to power next-gen smart toys, games

Mattel has announced a partnership with artificial intelligence company OpenAI to co-develop generative AI-powered toys and games. The US-based toymaker, known for its iconic brand portfolio including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO, and more, said the collaboration aims to bring age-appropriate AI experiences to children’s playtime with a focus on innovation, safety, and privacy.
The company stated that its work with OpenAI will support the development of AI-powered products and experiences. While specific details are yet to be confirmed, the first product to emerge from the collaboration is expected later this year – likely an AI-powered Barbie.
“Each of our products and experiences is designed to inspire fans, entertain audiences, and enrich lives through play. AI has the power to expand on that mission and broaden the reach of our brands in new and exciting ways. Our work with OpenAI will enable us to leverage new technologies to solidify our leadership in innovation and reimagine new forms of play,” said Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer, Mattel.
In addition to developing toys and games, the collaboration extends to Mattel’s internal business operations. The company said it will adopt OpenAI’s advanced AI tools, including ChatGPT Enterprise, to boost product development, support creative ideation, and deepen brand engagement.
“We're pleased to work with Mattel as it moves to introduce thoughtful AI-powered experiences and products into its iconic brands, while also providing its employees the benefits of ChatGPT. With OpenAI, Mattel has access to an advanced set of AI capabilities alongside new tools to enable productivity, creativity, and company-wide transformation at scale,” said Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer, OpenAI.