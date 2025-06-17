Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 06:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / DRDO, IIT-Delhi demonstrate experimental progress in quantum communication

DRDO, IIT-Delhi demonstrate experimental progress in quantum communication

The experiment attained a secure key rate of nearly 240 bits per second with a quantum bit error rate of less than 7 per cent, the ministry said

Quantum computing

DRDO, IIT-Delhi successfully demonstrate experimental advancement in quantum communication. (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 6:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has successfully demonstrated an experimental advancement in quantum communication domain that paves the way for real-time applications in quantum cyber security, according to the defence ministry.

"The free-space quantum secure communication using quantum entanglement over a distance of more than one km was achieved via a free-space optical link established on the IIT-Delhi campus," it said in a statement on Monday.

With this, India has entered a "new quantum era", officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO and IIT-Delhi for this landmark achievement, stating that India entered a new quantum era of secure communication which will be a "game-changer" in future warfare.

 

"This entanglement-assisted quantum secure communication paves the way for real-time applications in quantum cyber security, including long-distance Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), the development of quantum networks, and the future quantum internet," the statement said. 

Also Read

DRDO

DRDO showcasing India's aerospace innovation at Paris Air Show 2025

DRDO-IIT Delhi's Quantum Secure Communication test

Hack-proof communication? DRDO, IIT Delhi test quantum entanglement tech

EOS 09, PSLV C61, Rocket, EOS

Defence stocks HAL, BDL, BEL gain up to 3% in weak market; here's why

DRDO

DRDO showcases future-ready defence tech at Indo-Defence 2024 in Jakarta

PremiumThe number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Defence stocks: Why did HAL, BEL, BDL, Data Patterns surge up to 5% today?

 

The experiment attained a secure key rate of nearly 240 bits per second with a quantum bit error rate of less than 7 per cent, the ministry said.

These efforts align with India's broader objectives to advance quantum technologies for national development.

Under the project 'Design and development of photonic technologies for free space QKD', sanctioned by Directorate of Futuristic Technology Management (DFTM), DRDO, the demonstration was given by Prof Bhaskar Kanseri's research group in the presence of several senior officials of the DRDO, Dean (R&D) IIT-Delhi, Director (DIA-CoE) and DRDO laboratory scientists.

"Quantum entanglement-based QKD offers several significant advantages over the traditional prepare-and-measure method by enhancing both security and functionality. Even if devices are compromised or imperfect, the use of quantum entanglement ensures the security of key distribution.

"Any attempt to measure or intercept the entangled photons disturbs the quantum state, allowing authorised users to detect the presence of an eavesdropper," the statement said. 

Quantum communication provides fundamentally unbreakable encryption, making it a dual-use technology with applications in securing data in strategic sectors such as defence, finance, and telecommunications, as well as in protecting national security-related communications, it said.

"Free-space QKD eliminates the need to lay optical fibers, which can be both disruptive and expensive, especially in challenging terrains and dense urban environments," the statement said.

Earlier, India's first intercity quantum communication link between Vindhyachal and Prayagraj in 2022, using commercial-grade underground dark optical fiber was demonstrated by DRDO scientists along with Prof Bhaskar's team, it said.

More recently, in 2024, the team successfully distributed quantum keys using entanglement over a 100 km spool of telecom-grade optical fiber in another DRDO-supported project.

These technologies are being developed through DRDO-Industry-Academia - Centres of Excellence (DIA-CoEs) -- an initiative of the DRDO, where 15 Centres of Excellence have been established at premier academic institutes like IITs, IISc and universities for development of cutting-edge defence technologies.

Department of Defence R&D Secretary and DRDO Chairman, Samir V Kamat, and IIT-Delhi Director, Prof Rangan Banerjee, also congratulated the team for these key achievements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Arun Srinivas

Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as India head, to take over from July 1

WhatsApp

With ads and paid subscriptions, is WhatsApp Meta's next big bet?

Tech Wrap: June 16

Tech Wrap June 16: OnePlus Nord 5 launch, Legion Pro 7i, iOS 26 features

OnePlus Nord 5 and CE5

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5 and Buds 4 set to launch on July 8: What to expect

Vivo Y400 Pro

Vivo Y400 Pro with 3D curved display launching on June 20: Expected specs

Topics : DRDO IIT Delhi quantum computer cyber security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon