Home / Technology / Tech News / AI driving 'largest infra buildout', needs trillions in investment: Huang

AI driving 'largest infra buildout', needs trillions in investment: Huang

Huang argued AI has evolved past being a simple application or a single model, and must now be viewed as essential infrastructure akin to electricity and the internet

Jensen Huang, Elon Musk

Nvidia Founder and CEO Jensen Huang | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Artificial Intelligence is sparking the "largest infrastructure buildout in human history," requiring trillions of dollars in investment and creating massive demand for skilled blue-collar labour, Nvidia Founder and CEO Jensen Huang has said.

In a recent blog post, Huang argued AI has evolved past being a simple application or a single model, and must now be viewed as essential infrastructure akin to electricity and the internet.

"We have only just begun this buildout. We are a few hundred billion dollars into it. Trillions of dollars of infrastructure still need to be built. Around the world, we are seeing chip factories, computer assembly plants and AI factories being constructed at unprecedented scale. This is becoming the largest infrastructure buildout in human history," Huang wrote.

 

Huang conceptualised AI as a "five-layer cake" comprising energy, chips, infrastructure, models, and applications. He emphasised that energy forms the foundational layer and remains the "binding constraint" on how much intelligence a system can produce.

The Nvidia chief highlighted that this massive industrial shift will generate significant employment outside the traditional tech sector.

"The labour required to support this buildout is enormous. AI factories need electricians, plumbers, pipefitters, steelworkers, network technicians, installers and operators," Huang stated.

"These are skilled, well-paid jobs, and they are in short supply. You do not need a PhD in computer science to participate in this transformation." Huang detailed how AI has broken the traditional computing model, which previously relied on structured data and precise queries.

"Every response is newly created. Every answer depends on the context you provide. This is not software retrieving stored instructions. This is software reasoning and generating intelligence on demand," Huang explained.

The blog noted that AI crossed a critical threshold in the past year, with models becoming highly useful at scale and generating real economic value in sectors like drug discovery, logistics, customer service, software development and manufacturing.

Huang also credited open-source models, specifically citing DeepSeek-R1, for accelerating adoption at the application layer and subsequently driving demand down through the computing stack, including infrastructure and energy.

