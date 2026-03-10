Tech Wrap March 10: Xiaomi Pad 8 launched, Copilot Cowork, POCO X8 Pro

The Xiaomi Pad 8 tablet has debuted in India. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and comes with two display options: a nano-texture display and a glossy display, aimed at different usage scenarios. The tablet houses a 9,200mAh battery and runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. Xiaomi has also introduced a Workstation Mode, offering a desktop-style interface that enables easier switching between multiple apps. The company further claims that the Pad 8 is the slimmest flagship Android tablet introduced in India in 2026.

Microsoft has added Copilot Cowork to Microsoft 365, which it said allows users to describe the task they want completed, after which the tool uses emails, meetings, messages, files and other Microsoft 365 data to carry it out. The announcement was shared by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a post on X (formerly Twitter). As per the Microsoft blog, Copilot Cowork aims to move beyond simple AI responses and assist users in completing tasks automatically across apps such as Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Excel within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem.

POCO has announced that the POCO X8 Pro series will launch in India on March 17. The lineup will include two models — the POCO X8 Pro and the POCO X8 Pro Max. The company has confirmed that the upcoming smartphones will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity processors and will feature large-capacity batteries. Additionally, the brand has confirmed that the devices will be available in white and black colour options.

OnePlus has introduced its Nord Buds 4 Pro and confirmed that they will launch in India on March 19. While announcing the launch date, the company also revealed some specifications and features. OnePlus said the Nord Buds 4 Pro will be capable of blocking up to 55 decibels of noise, which it claims is the highest in the Nord Buds lineup. The wireless earbuds will also support the LHDC 5.0 codec for high-resolution wireless audio streaming.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a redesigned interface for chat message bubbles on Android. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the updated design introduces softer, more rounded chat bubbles intended to make conversations appear cleaner and more modern. The change was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.10.2. The feature is reportedly available to a limited number of beta testers for now and could expand to more users in the coming weeks.

Computer-Aided Design (CAD) renders of the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold have reportedly appeared online. According to a report by Android Headlines, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold may resemble its predecessor, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, though with some changes to thickness, camera module placement and other design elements. These observations are based on leaked design renders.

Vivo is reportedly preparing to expand its premium X300 series with two additional models — the Vivo X300 Ultra and the Vivo X300s. Both models are expected to debut in China before making their way to global markets. At present, the X300 series includes two devices — the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. These smartphones were launched in India in December 2026 with starting prices of Rs 75,999 and Rs 109,999, respectively. The Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s are also expected to arrive in India.

Apple may release its anticipated smart home display later this year, reportedly targeting a launch around the rollout of iOS 27. According to a report by 9To5Mac citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the product has already been completed internally but its launch has been delayed due to the pending rollout of Apple’s upgraded Siri features.

X lets some users limit modification to their images with Grok AI: Report Just days after releasing the second version of iOS 26.4 beta 3 for developers, Apple has now rolled out iOS 26.4 developer beta 4 with a few new changes as it continues testing the upcoming update before public release. According to a report by MacRumors, the latest beta adds several new emojis and updates to accessibility features. The update is also the first beta that can be installed on the recently launched iPhone 17e, expanding device compatibility during testing. The report also noted that the update has removed RCS end-to-end encryption (E2EE) from this build.'

X (formerly Twitter) may have quietly introduced a new setting that could allow users to limit how their uploaded images are modified using the AI chatbot Grok. According to a report by The Verge, a new toggle labelled “block modifications by Grok” has been spotted in the image upload settings within the iOS version of the X app. The feature has not been officially announced by the company so far.

Viewed purely as a standalone device, the Pixel 10a is a solid offering. It provides the familiar Pixel experience with clean software, dependable cameras and practical AI features. The audio output has improved, charging speeds are faster, and the flush camera module addresses the wobble issue seen earlier. For users entering the Pixel ecosystem for the first time, the Pixel 10a handles most everyday tasks reliably.

Anthropic on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the Pentagon from placing it on a national security blacklist, intensifying the artificial intelligence company’s dispute with the U.S. military over restrictions on the use of its technology. In the lawsuit, Anthropic said the designation was unlawful and violated its free speech and due process rights.

Apple Inc. boosted iPhone production in India by about 53 per cent last year and now manufactures roughly a quarter of its flagship devices there, reflecting the company’s efforts to reduce exposure to tariffs on China. According to people familiar with the matter, Apple assembled about 55 million iPhones in India in 2025, compared with 36 million the previous year. The sources asked not to be identified because the figures are not public. Apple produces around 220 million to 230 million iPhones globally each year, with India’s share increasing rapidly.

Anthropic executives said the U.S. government’s decision to blacklist the AI company could reduce its 2026 revenue by several billion dollars and damage its reputation. The company filed a lawsuit on Monday to prevent the Pentagon from adding it to a national security blacklist, escalating its ongoing dispute with the U.S. military over restrictions on how its technology can be used.