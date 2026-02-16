AI to unbundle jobs; next 3 yrs to see 1000x growth: Microsoft India prez

Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, on Monday said Artificial Intelligence models are improving at an unprecedented pace and predicted exponential growth in the sector over the next three years.

Speaking at the "AI for Disaster Management: Anticipatory, Hyperlocal, Scalable" session of the AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital, Chandok said the rapid advancements witnessed in recent months demonstrate how quickly the technology is evolving.

"The models you have seen today, it's incredible and we are growing on. With AI, we have potentially the ability to grow and move on, and now the world is changing and ready to adopt it," he said.

On whether AI systems are truly improving, Chandok asserted that progress is clearly visible.

"There is still debate on whether we are getting better with AI or not. I believe models are definitely getting better. You can see the change in the last six months. What you have seen today is remarkable. In the next three years, there are thousand X are coming in the AI sector," he said.

He identified coding as the biggest current use case for AI, noting that the technology is rapidly transforming software development.

"Biggest case in AI now is coding. The first use case is coding, and now it's becoming very interesting. AI is also becoming part of businesses. Digital colleagues through AI are becoming teammates in businesses," he further said.

"If AI can draft a legal document, your lawyer would not be needed. We have to think about the sovereignty at the company level. We are seeking the generations of the sovereignty model," he added.

Chandok said AI is increasingly being embedded into enterprise workflows and decision-making processes, marking a shift from cloud-first to AI-first business models.

"The next generation of AI businesses will be built on AI, not just clouds," he added.

On concerns that AI could replace human jobs, Chandok said the technology would not eliminate employment but would fundamentally reshape roles.

"AI - it will not kill jobs, but will unbundle jobs. AI will end the charade. You and I have to bundle ourselves. If you are not learning AI today, you are not learning anything," he remarked.

Highlighting India's position in the global AI ecosystem, Chandok said the country is witnessing strong momentum in both talent and policy frameworks.

"What's happening in India is quite interesting. Here, real talent is coming up, policies are coming up. 59% businesses in India use AI agents. We have a huge pool of talent," Chandok added.

The AI Impact Summit, which kicked off on Monday in New Delhi, will welcome world leaders from across 20 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and others. UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres will also attend the event.